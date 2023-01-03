Read full article on original website
Asus Raikiri Pro Xbox Controller May Soon Be the Newest Device Running Doom Thanks to Its Standout Feature
Over the past few years, several gaming fanatics have enthusiastically taken up the challenge to port the hit 1993 FPS title, Doom on wacky devices. The gold standard of the FPS genre has long been a fan-favorite in the gaming community, due to its innovative features like 3D gameplay. While the title originally dropped for the MS-DOS, with PlayStation and the SNES following suit in 1995, fans are now trying their hardest to port the games on any electronic gadget possible.
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Check Out 7 Brutal New Weapons – IGN First
If you’ve played the demo then you already know this, but Team Ninja’s upcoming game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is, well, hard! With a focus on acrobatic Chinese martial arts, wielding weapons in Wo Long may make you feel like a badass, but enemies will quickly bring you back down to earth. To help you gear up for the battle ahead, IGN spoke with Team Ninja to learn about the strengths and disadvantages of some of the game’s weapon types. While Wo Long is still two months away from release (it’s out on March 3, including on Xbox Game Pass), it’s never too early to start preparing.
Naughty Dog Shares Concept Art From The Last of Us Multiplayer Game, More Details Coming This Year
Naughty Dog has shared new concept art from The Last of Us multiplayer game and promised it will release more information later this year, possibly on the original game's 10th anniversary. Studio co-president Neil Druckmann said in a blog post that, while the game obviously is a multiplayer experience and...
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Reveal Their Reactions to Seeing Clickers in The Last of Us HBO Series
The stars of HBO's The Last of Us series, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, have shared their reactions to seeing the half-zombie, half-fungus infused Clickers for the first time. Revealed in a new interview with IGN (below), Pascal seemed to have a reaction somewhere between disgust and fear, while Ramsey...
Overwatch 2 - Official Battle For Olympus Seasonal Event Trailer
Check out the latest Overwatch 2 trailer, introducing brand new limited time mode, Battle for Olympus. This free-for-all deathmatch mode features seven Overwatch heroes and reimagines their abilities to channel the power of the gods. Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event runs from January 5 through January 19, 2023....
Genshin 3.4 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 is an upcoming Genshin Impact patch. In addition to the release of Alhaitham and Yaoyao, this patch will also continue to provide updates for the Genius Invokation TCG as well as updates for Sumeru's desert map. Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream Time and Date. The Genshin Impact...
M10 - Mysteries of the World Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M10 series of side-quest Missions, called Mysteries of the World. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
Dead Island 2 - Official Meet the Slayers: Ryan Trailer
Watch the trailer to meet Ryan, one of the slayers in the upcoming game Dead Island 2. Check it out to learn about the character. Dead Island 2 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on April 28, 2023.
I Brought You Something
You'll need to enter the house marked on your map. Walk around the house and enter through the window. Grab the item on the Rock Shop kiosk. It has a white indicator above it. After you have the Geode, return to your bike and drive back to Lisa (as indicated on your map). When you see her a cutscene will play and conclude the mission.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 6-10
The walking, talking vending machine Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
All Genshin Impact Codes 3.4 Livestream January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive, including Version 3.4 livestream codes. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
Coral Island Wiki Guide
Kira is a talented huntress who lives in a cabin at the edge of the forest with her husband Jack and son Kenny. She keeps a close eye on the Cavern and any potential monsters.
HTC Announces Its Standalone VR Headset
HTC has finally unveiled the HTC Vive XR Elite as an all-in-one VR headset meant to compete with the Meta Quest 2. It's available to preorder now at Amazon. The HTC Vive XR Elite looks unlike most gaming VR headsets in that it’s so compact. The front of the headset only juts out from the front of your face by a few inches. The battery has also been placed within the back headrest, so it’s heavier in the back to the weight off your face. Unfortunately the Vive XR Elite is heavier than the 503g Meta Quest 2 with its total weight sitting at 625g.
UK Government Extends Investigation of Xbox's Activision Blizzard Deal Due to Its Complexity
The UK government's Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) has extended its investigation into Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard due to the complexity of the case. As reported by GI.biz, the CMA announced an extension of up to eight weeks as it processes the immense amount of evidence as well as the lengthy responses from both Sony and Microsoft and the public.
This Dell G16 16" Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i9 Alder Lake CPU and RTX 3070 GPU is Only $1399
Dell is offering a Dell G16 16" gaming laptop equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core i9 Alder Lake CPU and GeForce RTX 3070 GPU for only $1399.99, after $400 in instant savings and a $100 off coupon code "100OFF1499". Dell's G-series gaming laptops offer specs similar to Alienware laptops but without the Alienware price point.
IGN Rewards: Enter the Callisto Protocol Sweepstakes to Win a Custom PC, Nike Shoes, and More
If you've seen the posts for IGN Plus and IGN Rewards, you know that giveaways are some of the coolest perks for membership. If you've been paying attention to the survival horror space (no pun intended), you've also probably noticed The Callisto Protocol. Well, right now IGN and Callisto Protocol...
Stranger Things Defeated by One Piece as Most Watched Show of 2022
For the longest time, Stranger Things has been the most watched TV show of 2022. Since the arrival of Stranger Things season 4, fans just cannot get enough of it. Many fans have also rewatched the entire series during this time. For weeks on end, we saw the series topping the Netflix charts. However, the show couldn't maintain its position as number 1, and it has now been overtaken by a popular anime.
