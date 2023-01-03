He was dating a multimillionaire and faked his death should be proof enough that it was fake news. I'm sure if they were together she would have given him 30 grand???
There will always be questions, but I was never convinced that he faked his death because he seemed to really care for ONJ and she adored him. I can't see him leaving his son behind either.
He was on a fishing boat with 22 others!!!! What do they have to say? What did they see? Seems like those people must know what happened!! But no mention of them in this article. Or what they said to authorities. I’m sure they were all interviewed and questioned.
Related
Meet Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, And Husband John Easterling
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sandra Bullock Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' and 'Blindsided' by Shocking Arrest of Ex Jesse James' Son
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison
George Harrison’s Wife Thinks Their Son, Dhani, Was ‘Some Sort of an Anchor’ at Concert for George: ‘Somehow Through Him, George Was Really Present’
'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 69