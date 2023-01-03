ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3d ago

He was dating a multimillionaire and faked his death should be proof enough that it was fake news. I'm sure if they were together she would have given him 30 grand???

Daisy Maisy
3d ago

There will always be questions, but I was never convinced that he faked his death because he seemed to really care for ONJ and she adored him. I can't see him leaving his son behind either.

James Guay
2d ago

He was on a fishing boat with 22 others!!!! What do they have to say? What did they see? Seems like those people must know what happened!! But no mention of them in this article. Or what they said to authorities. I’m sure they were all interviewed and questioned.

