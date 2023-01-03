ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
RENO, NV
New York Post

Shocking new details on Jeremy Renner’s grisly injuries in snowplow accident

Grisly new details have emerged in Jeremy Renner’s freak snowplow accident — the “Hurt Locker” star was “completely crushed” by the machine, causing “extreme difficulty” in breathing. A 911 emergency log said the right side of Renner’s chest collapsed and his upper torso was crushed under the nearly 14,500-pound plow after it ran over him on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada, TMZ reported Wednesday. The Marvel actor could reportedly be heard moaning in the background of the call as he experienced “extreme difficulty” breathing and was bleeding heavily from his head. Prior to the log’s release, little detail was known of...
RENO, NV
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
NBC Los Angeles

Jeremy Renner Was ‘Run Over' by More Than 7-Ton PistenBully Snowplow

"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner was "run over" by a more than 14,300-pound snowplow, known as a PistenBully, it was revealed as more details are emerging as to what exactly happened to the Marvel actor. Earlier this week, Renner was said to be in critical but stable condition after suffering blunt...
RENO, NV
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
NEVADA STATE
Centre Daily

What Is Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth in 2023?

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has built his fortune, not just by starring in some of the highest grossing films of all time, but also by indulging in a lucrative hobby. Renner, 51, made headlines this week when he was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries while plowing snow at his Lake Tahoe home in Nevada on New Year's Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' During Hospital Stay

"Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you for you love," Jeremy Renner wrote on Instagram Jeremy Renner is sharing a lighthearted moment from his stay in the ICU. On Thursday morning, Renner, 51, posted a video to his Instagram Story of his mother and sister comforting him from his hospital bed after the actor suffered serious injuries in a snowplow accident. In the video, Renner's sister can be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looks on during what the actor wrote was a "spa moment...
The Independent

Jeremy Renner accident – update: Marvel star shares hospital video after being ‘completely crushed’ by PistenBully snowplough

Actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” by the snow plough that left him with serious injuries.The Marvel star underwent two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after the “tragic”incident that has left him on a “long road to recovery”.He had been trying to rescue his car from the snow when he was accidentally run over by the heavy-duty snowplough he’d been operating.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
RENO, NV
Rolling Stone

Jeremy Renner Receives Messages of Support From Marvel Costars

After Jeremy Renner shared his first photo to social media on Tuesday since his snow plowing accident, his fellow Marvel costars sent messages of support. “Thank you all for your kind words,” the Hawkeye actor wrote on Instagram along with a selfie showing facial bruising, adding, “I send love to you all.” The Avengers star received words of encouragement from his costars. “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Thor actor Chris Hemsworth wrote in the comments. Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, posted, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy,” while Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt said, “Continued prayers...
NEVADA STATE
