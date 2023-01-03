Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
WHNT-TV
Tornado Watch In Effect Until 4 AM For Parts Of The Tennessee Valley
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall and Etowah Counties until 4 a.m. Wednesday. This means that conditions are favorable for severe storms capable of producing a tornado. Stay with the Weather Authority as we track the next round of storms.
Marshall County Sheriff names Willie Orr new Chief Deputy
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims has named Chief Investigator Willy Orr as the next chief deputy for the Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MSCO).
WAFF
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
How four Limestone County schools are recovering after plumbing damage
ATHENS, Ala. — January 4 was the first day back to school for Limestone County schools. But while faculty and students were enjoying Christmas break, four Limestone County schools were not so lucky. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd has the latest on plumbing damage. Dr. Randy Shearouse, Limestone County Schools...
North Alabama’s first freestanding emergency care center coming to Madison County
Crestwood Hospital in Huntsville says it will “soon” begin building north Alabama’s first freestanding emergency department in the fast-growing Harvest area of northwest Madison County. The Crestwood Center ER-Harvest will open in 2024 at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. It will operate 24 hours...
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
WAFF
Meridianville home destroyed in early morning fire
ADOC investigating after inmate found dead in cell at Limestone Correctional Facility. According to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Ariene Kimbrough died after an apparent assault by another inmate. Updated: 10 hours ago. According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was immediately confiscated...
Huntsville Hospital ER director discusses wait times
News 19 had received several viewer news tips in recent weeks from people concerned about "long wait times" for the emergency department at Huntsville Hospital.
Decatur Utilities closes part of road for water service installation
Decatur Utilities will be servicing an area of Indian Hills Road on Thursday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
2023 is here. Here's what's next for Huntsville and Madison County.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Madison County is the second most visited county in the entire state. Right behind Baldwin County, which you guessed it, is home to Alabama's Gulf Shore beaches!. But this is a perfect spot for The Rocket City to be, as we don't want to grow too...
WAAY-TV
Decatur church community grieves loss of church member killed in Huntsville shooting
A church community is grieving a 27-year-old man's shooting death in his Huntsville apartment. Andrew Gilliam was shot and killed inside his home at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville while sleeping next to his wife. Gilliam's pastor, Joe McKaig, said the family is struggling with such a random act...
Madison City School bus involved in two-vehicle accident
Several agencies are responding to an accident involving a school bus in Madison on Thursday.
Cause of Huntsville condo fire under investigation
A Friday morning condo fire has left three people without a roof over their heads, according to officials.
WAFF
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and members of the SWAT team were at a residence on Friday in Meridianville. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies were at the residence to conduct a narcotics search warrant. This story will be...
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff announces new chief deputy
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new appointment for the position of Chief Deputy. According to a statement released by Sheriff Phil Sims, effective today Chief Investigator Willie Orr will be taking the role. “Chief Orr is well respected by all and has...
