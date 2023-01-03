Read full article on original website
Meet Max Robinson, the First Black News Anchor
He passed away 34 years ago today. Maxie Cleveland Robinson Jr, also known as Max Robinson, was born May 1, 1939 in Richmond Virginia, the African-American Registry reports. One of four children born to Maxie and Doris Robinson, Robinson had two sisters, Jewell and Jean, and one brother, Randall. He attended Oberlin College, Virginia Union, and Indiana University, beginning his television career shortly after college.
