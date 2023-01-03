Read full article on original website
Related
katzenworld.co.uk
How to Safely Care for Both Fish and Cats in the Same Home
Keeping cats and fish together sounds like a crazy idea…at least at first. After all, cats eat fish, and many of them will try to get into the fish tank – sometimes with disastrous results. Yet, some people have made it work. Consider the cats depicted in “Cats...
Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs
As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
katzenworld.co.uk
The Little Things That Bring Your Cat Joy
Some cats are quite expressive, making it easy to know when they are ecstatic or grumpy or anywhere in between. Other cats have completely mastered the art of the poker face. But even if you have one of those stoic, I’ll-never-let-on-that-I’m-happy cats, there are a few things that are sure to brighten his or her day. It may not involve cuddling and affection, but if you want to know the fast-track to a happy cat, just follow these tips!
katzenworld.co.uk
Cat Behaviours Explained – Infographic
We regularly write about all things relating to cats on our Blog Katzenworld!. My partner and I are owned by five cheeky cats that get up to all kinds of mischief that of course, you’ll also be able to find out more about on our Blog. If you are...
katzenworld.co.uk
SUREFEED MICROCHIP PET FEEDER from Sure Petcare -A Different Sort of Review
The SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder saved my cat’s life. Jaimz, a little gray kitty boy, had been abandoned by his people and left on the street to fend for himself. The doctors at the Oregon Humane Society estimated he must have been on his own for up to a year before a kind soul brought him in. Malnourished and flea-bitten, with hyperthyroidism and chronic kidney disease, he was in bad shape. The docs did what they could and then sent Jaimz into foster care. That’s when he came to me.
Comments / 0