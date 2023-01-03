ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Winter storm's impact on the snowpack, Sierra slopes

BERKELEY, Calif. - At Sports Basement in Berkeley, the rental area was busy. A long line of people checked out skis, snowboards, boots, and other snow gear. Many were headed to the Sierra after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of fresh snow in the Tahoe area, with much more in the forecast.
BERKELEY, CA
FOX40

How many more storms are expected in Northern California?

(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

