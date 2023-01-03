Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Sovah welcomes first baby of 2023
Sovah Health is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 19 inches, Ke’Naja was born to Markeiona and Nazaiah, Sunday, Jan. 1, at 2:19 p.m. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of our family!”...
WSET
New program director hired for Danville revitalization projects
The River District Association (RDA) in Danville has announced the addition of Lashawn Farmer to their downtown revitalization team as the Program & Services Director - Design and Expansion. Farmer formerly served as the Chief Operating Officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, where she was...
WDBJ7.com
New Martinsville Chief of Police wants to focus on strengthening community relationship
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Chief of Police for the City of Martinsville is beginning his first week on the job. Chief Robert Fincher started his new position January 1. He was previously the Deputy Chief of the Martinsville Police Department for five years. The Chief plans to institute...
theroanoker.com
40 Under 40: Quiana Fields
Quiana Fields, 37 / E3+ Lead Teacher, Roanoke City Public Schools. Quiana Fields has been in education for over 15 years, having taught middle school English writing and literature in RCPS since 2007; she has been a department chair, served on several panels and mentors new teachers at all grade levels, Pre-K-5th. In 2017, Fields became the first person in the US to become a SIM Specialist in the Proficiency in Sentence Writing Strategy sustaining and growing the writing skills of Roanoke City students. She is part of a network improvement community through the E3+ grant, collaborating with seven other school districts from Delaware, Georgia and Texas. She serves as the First Anti-Basileus of the Eta Omega Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated and helps oversee national programs at the local level in Roanoke, like OPERATION BigBookBag and continues the Sorority's Project CRADLE Care. “Because I developed a passion for learning and helping others, it directly impacts our community as I cultivate the hearts and minds of learners to maximize their full potential,” she says. “This same passion helps to foster a sense of belonging in our communities for others through various outreach programs and neighborhood support initiatives.”
WSET
New Danville School Board chair and vice-chair announced
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ty’Quan Graves and Tyrell Payne were elected as the new chair and vice chair of the Danville School Board, respectively, during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Thursday. Graves has served on the school board since 2018 and was previously the vice chair,...
WSLS
Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
WSLS
Coronavirus cases on the rise in Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. – While health experts say influenza and RSV activity are significantly down from where they were, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. “We’re up to 680 new cases in last week so that’s compared to about 600 the week before, and we’ve been averaging well over 100 for a few weeks there,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Director of Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
Danville Police add a Real Time Crime Center to its facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the new year settles in, the Danville Police Department (DPD) is making renovations to its facility. According to a press release, the department is adding a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help reduce crime throughout the city. With Governor Youngkin’s Operation Blue Line Initiative, DPD says they have received over […]
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
wakg.com
Renovated Danville Boys & Girls Club Re-Opens
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area yesterday. The Boys & Girls Club showcased their newly renovated facility featuring a game room and teen center. This organization is going above and beyond to have a positive, lifelong impact on the youth in our community.
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
chathamstartribune.com
Museum director resigns
The interim executive director of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History resigned Saturday, effective immediately. Tina Cornely had accepted a short-term contract with the Museum at the end of last summer, which expired on Dec. 31, according to Museum Board President Larry Wilburn. Wilburn said Cornely knew she...
WSET
Flu cases down, COVID cases up in Roanoke health district, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As the new year begins, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say flu activity has decreased while COVID-19 numbers have increased. The district said because influenza is not a reportable disease, they do not have reliable local data, however, they monitor "Influenza Like Activity" (ILI) at the state level.
chathamstartribune.com
Economic development topped headlines for Danville
While the pandemic grabbed headlines for the past two years, Danville and its residents seemed to settle back into a sense of normality again, as strides were made in economic development, crime reduction, school improvements and other announcements that indicate the city is on the move forward going into 2023. One lingering result of the pandemic, however, is supply chain difficulties, pushing some key projects in the city back a year before completion, to include Caesars Virginia and the White Mill.
WDBJ7.com
Property values rise in Roanoke reassessment
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke has completed its annual reassessment of real estate, and the value of all property has increased by about 10% to almost $10 billion. Multi-family residences had the biggest increase, with their market value up about 15%. Single-family homes were close behind with an average increase of 13%. Commercial property increased by 3.5%.
wakg.com
Gretna Ministry Company Helping Family that Lost Home in Fire
Campers Care ministry, a disaster relief ministry based in Gretna will be assisting a family who lost their home and belongings in a Christmas Eve house fire. Campers Care has set up a special donation opportunity on their website www.CampersCare.org allowing individuals and businesses the opportunity to support this family in what they are defining as their “Luke 21” project.
altavistajournal.com
Local woman saves man’s life while working at Quality Suites in Altavista
A guest who had checked into the Quality Suites in Altavista last week had no idea that he might be "checking out" sooner than he expected. That afternoon, he experienced a near-fatal medical emergency, but thanks to his housekeeper, Gaynell Angela "Angel" Woodruff, he is alive today. The day began...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County supervisors choose new chairman and vice chairman
Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum was chosen as the new chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in a narrow vote Tuesday. Supervisors voted 4-3 in favor of Tatum over Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson, who has held the leadership position for the past two years. Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith nominated Tatum for the position while Union Hall District representative David Cundiff nominated Thompson.
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
wakg.com
Pipeline Station in Blairs Announces Shutdown Due to Leak
A line from the largest refined products pipeline in the United States shutdown on Tuesday due to a leak. Colonial Pipeline Company announced that they shutdown the line that supplies diesel fuel to the Northeast because of a leak at the Witt booster station near Danville. The leak resulted in...
