Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later

The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

6-year-old student shot teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teacher is in critical condition after being shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon. In a press conference Friday evening, city officials said the shooting was not accidental, that it happened in a first-grade classroom when a male student started arguing with a teacher and that the teacher's injuries were life-threatening. Everyone else in the school building -- faculty, staff, and students -- were safe.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Teen accused of killing man, shooting another in Gloucester faces new charges

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The teenager accused of shooting two people in Gloucester County early New Year's Day morning, leaving one dead and another hurt, is facing new charges. The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old's new charges are second-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. He was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
13News Now

13News Now

