Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter’s possible laptop to law enforcement
As WAVY reported on Thursday, Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler said that since announcing her possession of the laptop, she handed it over to her attorney, Joe Sherman and that they are now working to give it to the Department of Justice.
Del. Kelly Fowler asks DOJ to take possession of mass shooter's alleged laptop
In response to Fowler going public with the laptop, Virginia Beach Police asked the laptop be turned over to them to complete a forensic review.
Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney says lack of witnesses cooperation hurts cases
Fatehi's office begins the new year with a high profile case ending in a not guilty verdict, but notes two other cases were going on on Thursday and ended in guilty verdicts.
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later
The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
wfxrtv.com
New details on laptop allegedly belonging to Virginia Beach mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A delegate representing Virginia Beach gave 10 On Your Side exclusive new details into the contents of a laptop she claims belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. He opened fire in Municipal Building 2 on May 31, 2019, killing 12 city employees. The...
6-year-old student in custody after shooting teacher at Newport News School: PD
A female teacher is in the hospital and a 6-year-old student is in custody Friday afternoon following a shooting at Newport News school, officials confirm.
WAVY News 10
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
6-year-old student shot teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teacher is in critical condition after being shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon. In a press conference Friday evening, city officials said the shooting was not accidental, that it happened in a first-grade classroom when a male student started arguing with a teacher and that the teacher's injuries were life-threatening. Everyone else in the school building -- faculty, staff, and students -- were safe.
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
Newport News lawyer, substitute judge sentenced for laundering $2.2 million
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News lawyer who served as a substitute judge was sentenced to more than four years in prison for laundering millions of dollars through contacts in China, and evading her income taxes. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said 61-year-old Nosuk Kim was also serving...
Sheriff Diggs retires York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office after 45 years in law enforcement
POQUOSON, Va. — After more than 20 years as sheriff of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, J.D. "Danny" Diggs has retired. Diggs started his career in law enforcement at the age of 19. In 1977, he joined the sheriff's office and in 1999, he was elected sheriff. Throughout his 45...
13-year-old becomes fourth suspect in Portsmouth teen’s fatal shooting
A fourth suspect, a 13-year-old boy, has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Portsmouth last month.
Former Norfolk daycare operator pleads guilty to child neglect
A former Norfolk daycare operator pleaded guilty to child neglect Friday after a child she watched was seriously injured in 2018.
13newsnow.com
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent estates of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims
He said he has a copy of a hard drive of a laptop that might have belonged to the mass shooter. He wants the original one returned to his client.
Teen accused of killing man, shooting another in Gloucester faces new charges
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The teenager accused of shooting two people in Gloucester County early New Year's Day morning, leaving one dead and another hurt, is facing new charges. The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old's new charges are second-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. He was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Jury finds man charged with shooting infant, 4 others in Norfolk not guilty
Kimahni Lankford, the man charged with shooting five people, including a 1-month-old girl, has been found not guilty on all 12 counts Thursday.
13newsnow.com
Man accused of shooting five people, including baby, acquitted in Norfolk court
Kimahni Lankford was charged with five counts of malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm for a 2020 shooting. He was found not guilty on all counts.
WAVY News 10
Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk's youngest gun violence victim
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk’s …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Chopper 10 video of incident involving tractor-trailer …. January 5, 2023. Possible laptop of VB mass shooter headed to Department …. WAVY News 10. City of Virginia Beach...
Newport News substitute judge sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
A Newport News-based attorney who also served as a substitute judge in Hampton Roads district courts was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for tax fraud Thursday.
Comments / 0