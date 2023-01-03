Read full article on original website
14th Annual Vermont Entrepreneurship Day February 9
Vermont Business Magazine Registration is open to join more than 275 Vermont educators, government officials, business advisors, business leaders, and students on Feb. 9, 2023 for the free 14th annual and third virtual Vermont Student Entrepreneurship Day. In the spirit of bringing forward-thinking Vermonters together to celebrate successful communication in the workforce, the theme of this year’s event is, “Vermont Entrepreneurs – Tell Your Story.” To register, visit https://www.vtsbdc.org/ved/(link is external).
Vermont Arts Council distributes $3.6M, announces next round
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Arts Council announces $3,692,500 in awards to 49 creative sector organizations and businesses in its first round of funding through the Creative Futures program. Round two opens for applications on Jan. 5. Supported by $9 million from Vermont’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act,...
Vermont Pay for Performance program application now open for farms
Program provides performance-based payments to Vermont farmers for reducing phosphorus runoff. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance (VPFP) program. VPFP is a new and innovative program that uses environmental modeling to provide performance-based payments to Vermont farmers for reducing phosphorus (P) losses from their agricultural fields.
Mike Solimano, Bill Cahill join Vermont Futures Project board
Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort & Pico Mountain, and Bill Cahill, vice president, general counsel and secretary of Vermont Mutual Insurance Group, have been appointed to the board of directors of the Vermont Futures Project(link is external), an independent nonprofit organization that promotes the long-term economic health of Vermont.
Funding available for organizations and programs supporting women and girls
Vermont Business Magazine Funding is now available from the Vermont Women’s Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation for nonprofits that support economic security and provide career opportunities and programs that drive change for Vermont women and girls. The competitive grant program will award grants of up to $15,000 for...
Vermont physicians urge Legislature to maintain THC potency caps on cannabis products
Health Advocates Say Vermonter’s Public Health More Important Than Profit. Vermont Business Magazine In response to recent recommendations from Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board (CCB), physicians from the Vermont Medical Society (VMS), the American Academy of Pediatrics Vermont Chapter (AAPVT), the Vermont Psychiatric Association (VPA) and the Vermont Academy of Family Physicians (VTAFP) urge the Vermont legislature to maintain the current statutory THC potency limits for the retail sale of cannabis flower and solid cannabis concentrate as an important factor in protecting public health.
VDH reports 86 previously unidentified COVID deaths
Data review finds 86 additional fatalities over the course of the pandemic. Vermont Business Magazine Following an analysis of COVID-19 data, the Department of Health is reporting a cumulative 86 additional COVID-associated deaths that occurred over the course of the pandemic but had not been previously reported. Most of these deaths occurred in 2022. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Vermont to 877, as of January 6. The VDH has frequently adjusted COVID case and fatality data as more information becomes available. This is the largest adjustment to date. Most of the previously reported fatalities were identified as being in 2022, especially late in the year, and particularly in Bennington County.
Statement from Vermont’s Child Care Campaign on start of the 2023 Legislative Session
The following is a statement from Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids on the start of the 2023 Legislative Session and the work ahead to end Vermont’s Child Care Crisis:. “This is such an exciting time when the State Legislature convenes for the first of our two-year biennium. This week we welcome dozens of new lawmakers, inaugurate our governor and state-wide officials, and continue the critically important work of solving our child care crisis. This work has been decades in the making and the child care crisis in our state has never been more dire.
Vermont’s preliminary report on 2022 deer seasons looks positive
Vermont Business Magazine The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison.
Vermont falls to 30th in U-Haul rank of moving destinations
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont is the number 30 growth state in America, according to the U-Haul(link is external) Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022. Vermont slipped 18 spots from its No. 12 ranking among growth states in 2021. People arriving in Vermont in one-way U-Haul trucks rose 4% from...
Gasoline prices edge up in Vermont, US
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont were up 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Prices are down 33 cents/g for the month and are 4 cents higher than they were one year ago. The lowest price was $2.99 in Brattleboro. The highest was $3.65 in Burlington.
Scott to be sworn in for fourth time, Pieciak, Copeland Hanzas and Clark begin terms
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott will be sworn in to his fourth term as governor in a ceremony on Thursday, January 5, in the House Chamber. After being sworn in by the Chief Justice, the governor will administer the oaths of office to the newly elected Treasurer Michael Pieciak, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Auditor of Accounts Doug Hoffer and Attorney General Charity Clark. The governor will then deliver his fourth Inaugural Address to a joint session of the General Assembly. This is the first term for Pieciak, Copeland Hanzas and Clark.
Primmer Piper elects three new shareholders of firm
Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer(link is external) announced that Molly N Bucci, Jeremy S Grant and Ryan M Long were elected shareholders of the firm, effective Jan 1. “We are excited to welcome these three outstanding attorneys into our group of shareholders. Each has built great relationships with their clients and colleagues and grown their reputations as accomplished and successful professionals,” said Gary Franklin, managing director of the firm.
