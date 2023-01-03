ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Mayor Ginther provides 2022 crime statistics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by city leaders to give an overview of the crime statistics for 2022 in Columbus. Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Fire Cheif Jeffrey Happ will join Ginther. The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS to restore union status of Project Connect positions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association is celebrating a victory as nine positions in Columbus City Schools' Project Connect program will regain union status. The Project Connect employees, who work primarily to support vulnerable and unhoused youth within the CCS district, had been removed unilaterally from the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

USO Ohio snack drive part of CBJ Military Appreciation Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of Military Appreciation Night with the Columbus Blue Jackets, USO Ohio will be collecting snack items for service members outside Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Those snacks will be offered to traveling military, absolutely free, at local USO lounges in the area. There are...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Body found at Rumpke facility near north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A body was found at a Rumpke facility near the north side Thursday morning, according to police. Columbus police and firefighters responded to the Rumpke recycling facility on Fields Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. According to a source familiar with the investigation, 'the body is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus sees huge drop in homicides, burglaries, robberies in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus saw homicides drop nearly a third in 2022, just a year after recording a record number of homicides. Last year, police investigated 139 homicides, compared to 207 homicides in 2021. That’s a decrease of 32.9%. “There’s more work to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo attendance in 2022 tops 2 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has reported attendance in 2022 exceeded 2 million visits, a number that defied speculations. According to the consultant firm ZooAdvisors, attendance in 2022 was projected to have been down 9% from 2021, in which attendance reached 2.2 million. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Tom Schmid said the zoo experienced strong attendance particularly during the fall and winter seasons.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Teen arrested in connection with gunfire incident at Beechcroft High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said they have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at Beechcroft High School while teachers and staff were in the building. CPD said Friday a juvenile was charged with carrying concealed weapons and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation. Teachers...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Many hope to be lucky ahead of large Mega Millions jackpot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's plenty of Mega Million fever ahead of Friday night's drawing. The current jackpot stands at $940 million. If there's a winner, the cash payout is estimated to be around $483 million. Plenty of people are hoping to take home the major jackpot. ABC 6...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy