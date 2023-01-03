Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus City Council hears from candidates looking to fill vacant seat for next 12 months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council hosted a public hearing Tuesday for the finalists being considered to fulfill the remainder of President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown's term. Brown stepped down from her post at the end of 2022 to lead the YWCA of Columbus. City Council President Shannon...
Columbus Mayor Ginther provides 2022 crime statistics
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by city leaders to give an overview of the crime statistics for 2022 in Columbus. Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Fire Cheif Jeffrey Happ will join Ginther. The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. and...
Crawley hopes to lead by example as new Franklin County Board of Commissioners member
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Erica Crawley made history in Central Ohio when she was sworn in as a member of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. Crawley serves as the first African-American female on the board. Crawley said she hopes to lead by example while making an impact on...
CCS to restore union status of Project Connect positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association is celebrating a victory as nine positions in Columbus City Schools' Project Connect program will regain union status. The Project Connect employees, who work primarily to support vulnerable and unhoused youth within the CCS district, had been removed unilaterally from the...
Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
United Way of Licking Co. awarding a million dollars in grants for those struggling
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — While a day in the library may not mean much to many, for Stephanie Vanbibber, it shows just how far she's come. "I spent a lot of years just free falling with addiction," Vanbibber said. But now, after six years of addiction and homelessness,...
Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
'This is a safe haven,' teens react to Columbus crime statistics, praise youth programming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said violent crime went down in 2022. The city's crime data showed a 33% drop in homicides over 2021 as well as significant reductions in burglaries, felonious assaults, robberies and rapes. Robberies decreased by 32%;. Burglaries decreased by 21%;. Felonious assaults...
Pickerington community fear cars using neighborhood roads as shortcut can risk safety
Pickerington, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Mingo Estates are pushing for safer streets as they see their roads used for the wrong reason. Drivers are cutting through the neighborhood to avoid red lights along major roads in Violet Township. "We shouldn't have to turn every intersection into a 3,...
Highway project completed, but still restaurant owner over a barrel with ODOT
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a Delaware County restaurant feels over a barrel with ODOT and fears he may have to close his doors after he claims a nearby highway project drove customers away. Patrick Allen, the owner of the Clydesdale Stonehaus, said projects on US 42...
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
USO Ohio snack drive part of CBJ Military Appreciation Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of Military Appreciation Night with the Columbus Blue Jackets, USO Ohio will be collecting snack items for service members outside Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Those snacks will be offered to traveling military, absolutely free, at local USO lounges in the area. There are...
Body found at Rumpke facility near north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A body was found at a Rumpke facility near the north side Thursday morning, according to police. Columbus police and firefighters responded to the Rumpke recycling facility on Fields Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. According to a source familiar with the investigation, 'the body is...
Columbus sees huge drop in homicides, burglaries, robberies in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus saw homicides drop nearly a third in 2022, just a year after recording a record number of homicides. Last year, police investigated 139 homicides, compared to 207 homicides in 2021. That’s a decrease of 32.9%. “There’s more work to be...
Columbus Zoo attendance in 2022 tops 2 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has reported attendance in 2022 exceeded 2 million visits, a number that defied speculations. According to the consultant firm ZooAdvisors, attendance in 2022 was projected to have been down 9% from 2021, in which attendance reached 2.2 million. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Tom Schmid said the zoo experienced strong attendance particularly during the fall and winter seasons.
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run along West Broad Street
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit and run near the Hilltop Thursday night. Officers were called to the scene at West Broad Street and Wilson Road just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim on the road but...
Teen arrested in connection with gunfire incident at Beechcroft High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said they have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at Beechcroft High School while teachers and staff were in the building. CPD said Friday a juvenile was charged with carrying concealed weapons and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation. Teachers...
Many hope to be lucky ahead of large Mega Millions jackpot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's plenty of Mega Million fever ahead of Friday night's drawing. The current jackpot stands at $940 million. If there's a winner, the cash payout is estimated to be around $483 million. Plenty of people are hoping to take home the major jackpot. ABC 6...
Bell from the Licking County Humane Society enjoying life in fur-ever home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bell from the Licking County Humane Society was recently adopted after Cassy Taylor saw her featured on Good Day Columbus' Fur Baby Friday segment last month!. The 10-year-old Boxer/Pitbull mix appeared on Fur Baby Friday on Dec. 30, which was her second time on the...
