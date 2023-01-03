Erin Napier and husband Ben Napier share daughters Mae, 19 months, and Helen, 5 Erin Napier is celebrating her not-so-little girl's special day. On Tuesday, the Home Town star took to Instagram to reflect on daughter Helen's 5th birthday, sharing a sweet throwback where the mom of two holds Polaroid photos of her and a newborn Helen as she sleeps in the background. Erin shares Helen with husband Ben Napier. "5 years with our Helen girl. The one who made me conquer my fear of childbirth, who made us mama...

2 DAYS AGO