Missouri State

Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri's newest US Senator

MISSOURI, USA — Eric Schmitt was sworn into office Tuesday as Missouri’s newest United States senator, serving the Show-Me State for the 118th Congress. Schmitt took an oath of office from Vice President Kamala Harris and replaced retiring Senator Roy Blunt, who was also at Tuesday’s ceremony.
Transgender Missouri inmate Amber McLaughlin executed for fatal stabbing

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Woman indicted, accused of embezzling funds from St. Louis stagehands union

ST. LOUIS — A woman appeared in federal court Wednesday, months after she was indicted on accusations of embezzling nearly $20,000 from a St. Louis area stagehands union. Tina Metrolis, 54, was arrested last month in Mississippi after a Sept. 28 indictment on one felony count of embezzlement from a labor union. According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, she appeared in court Wednesday to plead not guilty.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
35% of rural hospitals in Missouri at risk of closing, nonprofit says

ST. LOUIS — Twenty of 57 rural hospitals in Missouri, or 35%, are at risk of closing, a nonprofit said, citing losses on patient services and low financial reserves. Two of the Missouri hospitals are at immediate risk of closing, said the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that seeks to provide information and assistance on payment and delivery reform. Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure have inadequate revenue to cover expenses and very low financial reserves, it said.
MISSOURI STATE
Schnucks expands new staffing strategy throughout Midwest after adding 140 jobs in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. this week said it is expanding a recently introduced employment option that added 140 jobs to the St. Louis region. Called “Schnucks Flexforce,” the program, which was introduced at the company’s St. Louis-area stores in October, gives workers more flexibility by allowing them to use an app to self-select the shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, Mo. — The first Missouri Lottery's millionaire winner of 2023 came after Monday night's Powerball drawing. The winning $1 million ticket was sold at On The Run in Rock Hill, Missouri. Monday night's drawing resulted in the ticket matching all five white-ball numbers drawn – 7, 9, 12, 31 and 62.
ROCK HILL, SC
Newly opened St. Charles County apartment complex sells for $70M

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Charles County luxury apartment complex completed early last year sold at the end of December for $70 million. Bold on Blvd, a 272-unit apartment complex at 1100 St. Peters Centre Blvd. in St. Peters, was purchased by an undisclosed New Jersey-based private firm making its first investment in the Midwest, according to a news release from Northmarq, the broker on the transaction.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
