On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Hawley announced
ST. LOUIS — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he'll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years in...
Missouri lawmakers back at work with eye on ballot measures
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers returned to work Wednesday for a session that Republican leaders have said will focus on issues including making it harder to amend the state Constitution. GOP lawmakers have been trying for years to crack down on ballot initiatives, which have been used to...
Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri's newest US Senator
MISSOURI, USA — Eric Schmitt was sworn into office Tuesday as Missouri’s newest United States senator, serving the Show-Me State for the 118th Congress. Schmitt took an oath of office from Vice President Kamala Harris and replaced retiring Senator Roy Blunt, who was also at Tuesday’s ceremony.
Gun industry faces new rules as firearm ban looms among Illinois lawmakers
ILLINOIS, USA — Gun enthusiasts in Illinois were on the edge of their seats after a bill that would ban high-powered weapons and magazines advanced to the State Senate on Friday. Metro Shooting Supplies owner Steve King and his customers have kept an eye on what could be the...
Groups rally inside Illinois State Capitol for bill to ban assault weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Chanting erupted from the Illinois State Capitol’s rotunda as groups called for gun safety bans on Thursday. Mothers, students and survivors filled the circle as Illinois legislators moved through this week’s lame-duck session. One of the pieces of legislation leaders will vote on is...
Missouri governor does not grant clemency, first openly transgender death row inmate to be executed
ST. LOUIS — On the morning of her scheduled execution, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency for Amber McLaughlin. She will be the first openly transgender death row inmate executed by the state of Missouri and the first in the United States. In a news release, the governor's Office...
Missouri GOP focused on raising bar to change Constitution, sports betting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Top priorities in the legislative session that begins Wednesday will be making it harder to amend Missouri’s Constitution, sports betting, and education issues ranging from attending out-of-district schools to how children are educated about racism. GOP lawmakers have been trying for years to crack...
Transgender Missouri inmate Amber McLaughlin executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Woman indicted, accused of embezzling funds from St. Louis stagehands union
ST. LOUIS — A woman appeared in federal court Wednesday, months after she was indicted on accusations of embezzling nearly $20,000 from a St. Louis area stagehands union. Tina Metrolis, 54, was arrested last month in Mississippi after a Sept. 28 indictment on one felony count of embezzlement from a labor union. According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, she appeared in court Wednesday to plead not guilty.
35% of rural hospitals in Missouri at risk of closing, nonprofit says
ST. LOUIS — Twenty of 57 rural hospitals in Missouri, or 35%, are at risk of closing, a nonprofit said, citing losses on patient services and low financial reserves. Two of the Missouri hospitals are at immediate risk of closing, said the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that seeks to provide information and assistance on payment and delivery reform. Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure have inadequate revenue to cover expenses and very low financial reserves, it said.
What marijuana users should know about weed and the workplace in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, your employer is likely revisiting company policy. Some companies are backtracking rules involving workers, while others are adding new layers to their policies. With the passage of Amendment 3 comes some new dos and don'ts that your boss...
Schnucks expands new staffing strategy throughout Midwest after adding 140 jobs in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. this week said it is expanding a recently introduced employment option that added 140 jobs to the St. Louis region. Called “Schnucks Flexforce,” the program, which was introduced at the company’s St. Louis-area stores in October, gives workers more flexibility by allowing them to use an app to self-select the shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules.
Exclusive: Family impacted by O'Fallon, Missouri, house explosion says there's no accountability
O'FALLON, Mo. — A family is desperate for help after a gas explosion last year kicked them out of their home. The explosion damaged 40 homes in the area, including the home of the Stouts, who lived next door. They said the companies that should be helping them are...
EPA plans to test St. Charles water for contamination
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Water safety concerns are high in St. Charles after the city closed five of its seven wells. The EPA has stepped in and will be doing more contamination testing this month. As of now, it is planned for samples to be collected from the Elm Point Well Field starting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
St. Clair County judge grants emergency restraining order over SAFE-T Act
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A St. Clair County judge on Friday granted an emergency temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction preventing the pretrial release provisions in Illinois' SAFE-T Act from taking effect in the county on New Year's Day. St. Clair County State's Attorney James Gomric and St....
New law makes sleeping, camping on state-owned land illegal and leaves homeless shelters concerned
ST. LOUIS — Effective Jan. 2 in Missouri, a new law makes sleeping or camping on state-owned land illegal. The law also mentions funding for more resources, but the language has some shelters in the Greater St. Louis area concerned. "Where will these individuals go? Where will they find...
'It's horrifying': Gun violence continues to be the leading cause of death for US children and teens
ST. LOUIS — It's a somber reality that's impacting our community. Gun violence is still the leading cause of death for children and teens nationwide. It surpassed automobile crashes in 2020 and experts said the trend is continuing. Now, doctors and advocates are calling it a 'public health problem.'
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, Mo. — The first Missouri Lottery's millionaire winner of 2023 came after Monday night's Powerball drawing. The winning $1 million ticket was sold at On The Run in Rock Hill, Missouri. Monday night's drawing resulted in the ticket matching all five white-ball numbers drawn – 7, 9, 12, 31 and 62.
Newly opened St. Charles County apartment complex sells for $70M
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Charles County luxury apartment complex completed early last year sold at the end of December for $70 million. Bold on Blvd, a 272-unit apartment complex at 1100 St. Peters Centre Blvd. in St. Peters, was purchased by an undisclosed New Jersey-based private firm making its first investment in the Midwest, according to a news release from Northmarq, the broker on the transaction.
1.8M Missourians lack access to mental health care professionals: New mental health clinic opens in St. Charles
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A new mental health clinic just opened in St. Charles at a time when the demand for therapy is at a record high. It can take weeks or even months to be seen by a mental health professional. Ellie Mental Health staff said there is...
