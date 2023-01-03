Governor Glenn Youngkin Calls for Attorney General Jason Miyares to Investigate the Leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School

Apex Mills to invest $3.1 million to expand East Coast presence, retaining 96 jobs and creating 44 new jobs in Patrick County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Apex Mills, a specialty supplier and manufacturer of warp knit fabrics geared towards industrial and technical applications, will invest $3.1 million to expand its East Coast presence by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility and its equipment in Patrick County. The company will fulfill contracts for the Hanes basic apparel brand and maximize the full capacity of the facility. Virginia successfully competed with Pennsylvania for the project, which will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.

PATRICK COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO