COLUMBUS, OH – A man pumping gas in the Hilltop section of Columbus last month was beaten until he was unconscious and robbed. Today, the Columbus Police Department released video surveillance footage of the attack and are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. “Robbery Unit detectives have released surveillance video in hopes it can help lead to the arrest of a suspect wanted for the assault and robbery of a man outside a gas station in the Hilltop,” CPD said today in a statement. “On December 2, 2022, the suspect followed the victim into a gas station at The post Man beaten and robbed while pumping gas in Columbus, caught on video appeared first on Shore News Network.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO