7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky, drug bust
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested in Kentucky on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, deputies searched a home on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a month-long investigation. Deputies say they found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the […]
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
thelevisalazer.com
David A. Wallen, 72, of Louisa, Kentucky
David A. Wallen of Louisa, Kentucky passed away at his home on January 5, 2023. Dave was born on October 9, 1950 to Ervin and Thelma Walters Wallen in Paintsville, Kentucky. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Wallen Sparks; and brothers Edgar Wallen and Douglas Wallen.
WKYT 27
Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
hazard-herald.com
Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. county sees uptick in stolen road signs, judge-executive says
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elliott County Judge-Executive Myron Lewis says his county is seeing an increase in county road sign thefts. Lewis said he believes the people stealing the signs are between the ages of 15 and 23. “These individuals are looking for a thrill and a trophy to...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARRESTS GREENUP RESIDENT FOR RAPE AND INCEST
ASHLAND, Ky. (January 5, 2023) – On December 9, 2022, Kentucky State Police, Post 14 was made aware of sex abuse allegations that occurred to a female juvenile. During the investigation, detectives identified the offender as Justin McDowell and obtained warrants through Greenup County for two counts of Rape 2nd Degree – No Force and two counts of Incest – Forcible Compulsion/Incapable of Consent or U/18 YOA.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 1/4/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Susan Lewis, 29, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
wymt.com
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia police are investigating after a video went viral on social media. Grundy Chief of Police J. Seth McGlothlin said his department is aware of an incident that happened at a Double Kwik gas station on January 1. Police told CBS affiliate WJHL the video shows...
2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
Second lawsuit filed following Magoffin County school bus crash
It alleges various forms of negligence including reckless driving and inadequate enforcement of safety rules and says the driver was overworked at a second job but still drove the next morning.
wymt.com
WATCH: Magoffin County officials ask for help identifying suspects
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park. In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park. Officials said the cars caused damage to the...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of January 2-6
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of January 2-6 22-F-00140 COMMONWEALTH VS. HARLESS, CLARENCE JUNIOR. 22-M-00233 COMMONWEALTH VS. STAPLETON, JOHNNY R JR. 22-T-00470 COMMONWEALTH VS. GIBECK, WILLIAM JOSEPH. (ARRAIGNMENT) 13-T-00933 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, ASHLEY. (MOTION HOUR) 21-T-00127 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, ASHLEY. (MOTION HOUR) 22-T-00090 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, ASHLEY. (MOTION...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Chase With Police
A man out of Pike County is now in jail after police say he led them on a chase. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police is said to have clocked a car traveling at 85 miles per hour on US 23, near Dorton. The driver attempted to pull the...
Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
WSAZ
No water for 10 days in Wayne County community
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Genoa Elementary School has never been shut down for more than a day for water outages. The freezing temperatures during two weeks ago caused widespread leaks and burst pipes in Crum Public Service District’s system, and Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said Genoa Elementary will be shut down for the week.
West Virginia Route 2 closed after Cabell County semi-truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m.): As of 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the West Virginia 511 map shows the 6700 block of Ohio River Road is still closed after a semi-truck crash near Lesage. UPDATE (Jan. 6, 1:27 p.m.): As of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, West Virginia 511 says the 6700 block of Ohio River Road […]
WSAZ
Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert
CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
The Disappearance Of A West Virginia Taxi Cab Driver Who Vanished While Working His Shift
Like his father, 31-year-old Bobby Eugene Adams worked as a cab driver for C&H Taxi Company in Charleston, West Virginia. Bobby, his wife, and his children lived in Huntington, West Virginia, but he spent most of his time in Charleston.
