ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending

MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
MARION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Police and METRICH arrest individual bringing drugs into Richland County

MANSFIELD—On January 5, METRICH detectives conducted an investigation into illegal drugs entering into the Mansfield, Richland County community. Seized was 435 grams of methamphetamine, resulting in a vehicle stop in the 600 block of S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio by Mansfield Police Patrol and METRICH detectives. Elijah Myers was charged with Felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail.
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop

LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion jail

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
The Lima News

Motion denied for Lima man accused of kidnapping, assault

LIMA — A motion to interview the alleged victim of felonious assault and kidnapping about a prior similar incident was denied on Thursday. John Holland, 35, is accused of two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault against Regina Hibbard on Aug. 7, 2021. Kenneth Rexford, Holland’s attorney, said on Thursday that Hibbard accused his client of choking and assaulting her that day, but also in 2017 in Portsmouth, Ohio.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD seeking help in finding missing child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – January 4, 2023

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Kile Road for an overdose. The victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and a report was taken, #23-0008. 7:04am Criminal Damage. A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the...
UNION COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

New names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy