BALTIMORE -- Family members of Deanta Dorsey prayed for strength at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center Thursday, one day after the 16-year-old was killed there.Dorsey is one of five Edmondson-Westside High School students shot in the middle of the day Wednesday."We are hurt with this senseless crime that has happened yesterday—not just for Deanta but for all the other children involved. We ask for the neighborhood to continue, the community to continue to pray for each and every one of the families," said his aunt, her voice straining with emotion. "We are very heartbroken, and we're trying to get through...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO