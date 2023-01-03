Read full article on original website
27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Shot in Baltimore, One In Critical Condition
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a shooting in Southeast Baltimore left two men injured, and one in critical condition. Shortly before 9:30 am, the Baltimore PD Southeast District patrol officers responded to investigate the report of a shooting at the 3200 Block of Pulaski Highway. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and a 55-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Both men were taken to local hospitals. The 55-year-old man is currently in stable condition, and the second victim is in critical condition. The identity of both men has not been released The post Two Shot in Baltimore, One In Critical Condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Teens injured in double-shooting near school in Brooklyn
Two teenagers were injured Friday afternoon in a double-shooting near a school in Brooklyn, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 2:07 p.m. to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, across the street from Benjamin Franklin High School. Investigators said the victims were standing with...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Photos show suspects who fatally shot woman in Catonsville
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police released photos of who they believe are suspects in afatal shooting of a woman almost a year ago. County police said they want to hear from anyone who recognizes the people or the car, a 2000 Acura TL, in the photos. The photos...
'Senseless crime': Family pleads for justice after 16-year-old killed near Baltimore school
BALTIMORE -- Family members of Deanta Dorsey prayed for strength at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center Thursday, one day after the 16-year-old was killed there.Dorsey is one of five Edmondson-Westside High School students shot in the middle of the day Wednesday."We are hurt with this senseless crime that has happened yesterday—not just for Deanta but for all the other children involved. We ask for the neighborhood to continue, the community to continue to pray for each and every one of the families," said his aunt, her voice straining with emotion. "We are very heartbroken, and we're trying to get through...
Two Teens Shot Near High School In South Baltimore
A double shooting of two teenagers near a South Baltimore high school prompted a school lockdown and early dismissal, according to multiple reports. Two teens, who were reportedly not students, were shot in an alleyway near Benjamin Franklin High School on the 1100 block of Cambria Street around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, reports continue.
Wbaltv.com
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimoreans criticize cancellation of MLK parade; BOPA says it was mayor’s office’s decision
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a statement from the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts. Baltimore residents are criticizing the cancellation of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. U. S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, whose district includes the parade route, issued a statement...
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
Wbaltv.com
Man shot in abdomen on Liberty Heights Avenue in northwest Baltimore
A man shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday evening is in serious condition, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:34 p.m. to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
One Fighting For Life, One Stabilized After Second Baltimore Shooting In Minutes
At least one victim is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Baltimore, police say. Two people were reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Just one minute before, Baltimore police were called to the 2700 block of Spelman Road after a woman had been shot while driving, according to Baltimore police.
Motorcycle crash on The Alameda leaves man dead
Baltimore Police said a 2022 BMW Motorcycle collided with a Chevy Equinox that had been trying to make a left turn.
Police release images of alleged suspect linked to Diamond Trueheart murder
It's been nearly one year since 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed on the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza off Baltimore National Pike.
Woman Shot By Unknown Suspect While Driving Down Baltimore Street
A young woman is recovering after being shot while driving down a Baltimore street, authorities say. The 27-year-old victim was driving on the 2700 block of Spelman Road when she was struck by a bullet by an unidentified suspect shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Baltimore police.
Nottingham MD
Home invasion reported in Rosedale; vehicles stolen in Middle River, Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a home invasion, two robberies, and two vehicle thefts that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on December 27 and 8:30 a.m. on December 28, a 2012 Subaru Forrester was stolen from a parking lot in the 9000-block of Pulaski Highway in Middle River (21220).
WBAL Radio
Multiple people shot in separate instances in Baltimore Wednesday
Baltimore City police were on the scene of multiple shootings that happened Wednesday morning. A high school student died in a quintuple shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in southwest Baltimore, city police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said five juveniles were shot around 11:18 a.m. in the...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Police Make an Arrest for the Abudction of a Girl
A 36-year-old woman, named Jessica Onwudlachi is under arrest and charged with abducting a girl from a home at the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie. Officers learned that the girl was allegedly taken by a relative who was possibly experiencing some type of psychosis. The relative, on Tuesday morning, made statements in reference to leaving the country. Anne Arundel Police credit the officer for coordinating with other police agencies, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT), for locating the suspect and child at 1:00 pm that same day.
Search Is On For Baltimore Mass Shooters Who Killed High School Student
Police have released images of the suspects they believe are responsible for the mass shooting of Edmondson High School students outside of a Popeyes earlier this week. The suspects were captured on camera running after fatally shooting Deanta Dorsey, 16, and four other students in front of the restaurant int the 4408 block of Edmondson Avenue.
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
