WDBJ7.com
Vacancies opening on Roanoke City School Board
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for two upcoming vacancies on the Roanoke City School Board. The vacancies are for three-year terms of office set to expire June 30, 2023. The three-year terms will begin July 1, 2023 and end June 30, 2026. Application...
wakg.com
Graves and Payne Selected as Danville School Board Chair and Vice Chair
The youngest Danville School Board member ever elected is the board’s new chair. Last night the School Board elected Ty’Quan Graves as their new chair and Tyrell Payne as their new vice chair. They will serve in these capacities for the next year. Graves has served on the...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg City Council elects new mayor and vice mayor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - City leaders in Lynchburg have officially selected their new mayor and vice mayor. According to a spokesperson with the City, Lynchburg City Council held a special called meeting for the elections Wednesday afternoon. Stephanie Reed was elected Mayor and Chris Faraldi was elected Vice Mayor. Their...
chathamstartribune.com
Turmoil on Board marked year for Pittsylvania County
Pittsylvania County made national and local news this year with the story of Sharswood, a former tobacco plantation about 10 miles from Gretna. A descendant of one of the plantation’s former slaves purchased the property in 2020, and this year, invited the community to celebrate Juneteenth on its grounds and tour the buildings, to include former slave quarters.
WSET
New program director hired for Danville revitalization projects
The River District Association (RDA) in Danville has announced the addition of Lashawn Farmer to their downtown revitalization team as the Program & Services Director - Design and Expansion. Farmer formerly served as the Chief Operating Officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, where she was...
wakg.com
River District Association Announces Hiring of Farmer as Program & Services Director
River District Association (RDA) is excited to announce that Lashawn Farmer has been added their downtown revitalization team. Lashawn Farmer joins RDA as the Program & Services Director – Design and Expansion in January 2023. Farmer formerly served as Chief Operating Officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area. There, she oversaw the planning, development, implementation, and evaluation of a broad range of programs for youth in the Club and community and will now bring these skills to RDA. Mrs. Farmer, in this new position, will enable RDA to broaden its design initiatives in the River District and implement the Main Street Four Point Approach and community engagement in the North Main business district.
WSET
Roanoke Mayor wants curfew for teens to curb violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. pitched to City Council on Tuesday his idea to implement a curfew for teens in order to address violence. He said he's flexible and open to discussions about how this will look exactly, but he said action must be taken now. He's particularly concerned with the northwest section of the city.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
chathamstartribune.com
Museum director resigns
The interim executive director of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History resigned Saturday, effective immediately. Tina Cornely had accepted a short-term contract with the Museum at the end of last summer, which expired on Dec. 31, according to Museum Board President Larry Wilburn. Wilburn said Cornely knew she...
WSLS
Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
chathamstartribune.com
Economic development topped headlines for Danville
While the pandemic grabbed headlines for the past two years, Danville and its residents seemed to settle back into a sense of normality again, as strides were made in economic development, crime reduction, school improvements and other announcements that indicate the city is on the move forward going into 2023. One lingering result of the pandemic, however, is supply chain difficulties, pushing some key projects in the city back a year before completion, to include Caesars Virginia and the White Mill.
wallstreetwindow.com
SOVAH Hosting Casual Hiring Mixer At Cotton In Downtown Danville, Virginia Today
No matter where you are in your nursing career, Sovah Health has many diverse opportunities to grow and advance. We offer a dynamic practice environment focused on providing quality care for the community you love. On Thursday, January 5th, 2023, Sovah Health will be hosting a Casual Hiring Mixer at...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WDBJ7.com
T.C. Miller Elementary temporarily moving classes due to maintenance issues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at T.C. Miller Elementary School will be temporarily attending school at a different location starting January 9 due to issues with heating and water damage at the school, according to Lynchburg City Schools. Students and staff will report to West Lynchburg Baptist Church, at 3031...
SERWAN ZANGANA: The People of Roanoke Deserve Better
As is the case in the rest of the nation the constant shootings and violence will never be diminished in Roanoke City because of the unwillingness of the officials to step up and take action instead of issuing promises and deceptions that do not even begin to shift the situation by one degree. How can […]
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
Danville Police add a Real Time Crime Center to its facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the new year settles in, the Danville Police Department (DPD) is making renovations to its facility. According to a press release, the department is adding a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help reduce crime throughout the city. With Governor Youngkin’s Operation Blue Line Initiative, DPD says they have received over […]
WDBJ7.com
RAM House sees increase in services for people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Homelessness doesn’t have a season.” That’s what RAM House preaches. “We’re open 365 days a year. We’re open Saturdays and Sundays. Every morning at eight o’clock we have a line of people waiting to get in, and the people leave at four o’clock,” said Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM House.
WSLS
T. C. Miller Elementary in Lynchburg temporarily moving to new location
T. C. Miller Elementary students will be heading back to the classrooms at a different location starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to school officials. We’re told the location change is due to damages that were caused by freezing temperatures over winter break. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, all...
wakg.com
Pipeline Station in Blairs Announces Shutdown Due to Leak
A line from the largest refined products pipeline in the United States shutdown on Tuesday due to a leak. Colonial Pipeline Company announced that they shutdown the line that supplies diesel fuel to the Northeast because of a leak at the Witt booster station near Danville. The leak resulted in...
