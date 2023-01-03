Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
Higgins: $6.4 million-plus for Western New York health centers
Included in federal funding is nearly $1 million toward local COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Congressman Brian Higgins announced $6,466,603 for Western New York’s federally qualified health centers. Included in the awards is $928,681 to ramp up coronavirus vaccination efforts, as the local community is facing the triple threat of increasing cases of RSV, COVID-19 and flu.
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance
ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse
There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
wnypapers.com
Sens. Ortt & Gallivan urge oversight hearings to assess NYS response to historic WNY 'Blizzard of '22'
On Friday, New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Sen. Patrick Gallivan sent a letter to the chairs of the Senate committees on Transportation, Investigations and Government Operations and Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs urging them to conduct oversight hearings to assess the state’s response during the historic “storm of a century” in Western New York last month.
NY1
Doctors' group urges New York officials to address 'physician burnout'
New York officials are being urged by a top doctors' organization to address burnout among physicians amid broader health care shortages across the state. The push from the Medical Society of the State of New York comes as hospitals and health care networks have been strained by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the additional challenges this winter of a rise in flu and RSV cases around the state.
Become a New York State Fellow and earn $85K while you train; here’s who qualifies
New York State announced the application period has opened for the 2023 class of Empire State Fellows, a prestigious program that attracts exceptional and diverse talent from the state and across the country to serve in high-level positions in the administration. Since the program began 11 years ago, graduates from...
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York
Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
beckersasc.com
New York gastroenterologist to pay $1.4M for Medicare billing fraud
Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 5. In March, Dr. Barnard pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for gastroenterological procedures...
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State
With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
mynbc5.com
Area hospitals still require masks, most ditching health screeners at entrances
RUTLAND, Vt. — Some area hospitals in Vermont and New York will no longer have employees screening visitors before entering for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Across the country, medical institutions have been requiring patients, visitors and staff to wear masks ever since COVID became prevalent...
Twin Cities are joining together to create a task force to address homelessness
The Twin Cities are joining together to create a task force made up of several volunteers and agencies to address homelessness
Time Is Running Out To Claim $540 Payout From Buffalo Blizzard
If you were one of the thousands of Western New York residents who suffered extended power outages due to the blizzard, you're entitled to a reimbursement, but you need to hurry. New State Law In New York Entitles Residents To Power Outage Payouts. During the deadly blizzard, at least 10,000...
wnypapers.com
Girl Scouts of Western New York kicks off 2023 cookie season
Girl Scouts in Western New York are now selling the exclusively online, berry-blasted Raspberry Rally cookie alongside the iconic cookie lineup, powering amazing experiences in outdoors, STEM, and beyond. On Saturday, Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie program for Girl Scouts and...
WGRZ TV
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York
KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
Meet Western New York's New Year's babies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new year comes New Year's babies, and hospitals across Western New York reported their first births of 2023. Over at Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. "Kaleida Health welcomes its first babies of 2023! WNY's first babies...
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
Comments / 0