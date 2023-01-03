Read full article on original website
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Details About Newborn Son: 'It’s No One’s Place But Mine'
It looks like Sharon Osbourne was a little too eager about welcoming her newest grandchild! On the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, the TV icon shared some details about daughter Kelly Osbourne secretly giving birth to a baby boy — but it turns out the Fashion Police alum didn't want her under-the-radar milestone to go public just yet."I am not ready to share him with the world," the new mom, 38, wrote in a Wednesday, January 4, Instagram Story. "It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."Sharon, 70, declared she was...
Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos
Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
Paula Abdul Revealed Getting Plastic Surgery Before Photoshop Accusations: See Transformation Pictures
Paula Abdul is a force in the entertainment industry as one of the most well-known dancers, choreographers and singers. After appearing as a judge on American Idol from 2002 to 2009, the “Opposites Attract” artist gained even more fame. However, with popularity comes unwanted attention, and Paula was accused by countless social media trolls of getting plastic surgery and making a major mistake with Photoshop.
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
Blake Lively's Before-and-After Pregnancy Photo Proves She Can Troll Just as Well as Ryan Reynolds
The internet loves a Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively moment, whether it's a little impromptu shoe photoshop or a birthday takedown. However, Lively's latest post skips out on trolling her husband and takes aim at her trainer. In a new post on her Instagram feed, Lively gave her followers an update on her pregnancy — and pointing out that any pregnancy workouts seem to be doing the opposite of what exercise usually does. The first photo shows her pre-pregnancy and the second has her looking very, very pregnant.
Jennifer Lopez Debuts Hair Transformation in Time for the Holidays
Jennifer Lopez embraced the "new year, new me" attitude a little early this year, debuting a new hairstyle right before the holidays. The thick caramel locks the singer rocked for years are long gone, as Lopez, 53, chopped the length off and styled her golden waves into a long bob or a 'lob' haircut, as per new photos on social media.
Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham Pack on the PDA During Beach Outing: Photos
Family getaway! Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, escaped to the tropics for a post-Christmas vacation. The Fighter star, 51, and the model, 44, were photographed relaxing on the beach in Barbados on Monday, December 26. The Emmy-nominated producer showed off his toned physique in a pair of turquoise swim trunks, which he accessorized […]
Hilary Swank shows off her adorable twin baby bump in Christmas PJs
Hilary Swank got everything she wanted this Christmas. To celebrate the holiday, Swank, 48, shared a photo of herself standing by a Christmas tree and cradling her baby bump. In the caption, she mentioned how grateful she was to be pregnant with twins. "We couldn’t wish for a more incredible...
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Repays His Best Friend of Two Decades With Lavish Home Makeover
NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is taking time out to support and give back to his former security guard and best friend. In an upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU over on HGTV, Valderrama gets together with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise his longtime friend Tadao. Valderrama said that Tadao has been like an older brother and guardian angel through his career. He also helped him get through some tough times.
'DWTS' cast celebrate mom-to-be Daniella Karagach’s on her 30th birthday
"Dancing With the Stars" cast members celebrate Daniella Karagach on her 30th birthday.
Jaclyn Smith & Joan Collins Reunite For Holiday Selfie: ‘TV’s Leading Ladies Of The 80s’
Reunited for the holidays! Jaclyn Smith and Joan Collins snapped a photo together, celebrating their status as TV legends, during a holiday party on Tuesday, December 20. The Dynasty star, 89, posted a photo of herself with the Charlie’s Angels actress, 77, on Instagram, and both women looked absolutely fabulous and festive, less than a week before Christmas.
Olivia Wilde All Smiles In France Despite Insiders Claiming She's Still 'Upset' Over Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde is ending the year with a smile on her face!. Despite going through a break up, custody issues, and one headline-making press tour, the Don't Worry Darling director took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to share a snap of herself strolling the streets of France with a grin plastered from ear-to-ear.
Selena Gomez joins Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, for an end-of-the-year vacation in Los Cabos
New friendships are being formed as Brooklyn Beckham, his wife Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez arrive at a private airport in Los Cabos, Mexico, to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 together. The group has recently become close friends and even had a Thanksgiving dinner. ...
'GMA3' Host Reveals How Her Time off TV Is Going
While T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were forced off air amid their romantic relationship becoming public news weeks ago, GMA3 host Dr. Jennifer Ashton is enjoying her much-needed and planned break from the television screen. Ashton traded in the cold NYC for Hawaii, sharing a stunning photo on her Instagram Stories that captured her jumping with pure happiness. The anchor can be seen in the photo with arms and legs in the air as she soaks up beach views and greenery in front of her. Her back is turned to the camera. Captioning the photo, "Aloha," while adding the Hawaiian holiday song Mele Kalikimaka to the background.
ABC's Ginger Zee Slams Claim She Thought She Was 'Hot Stuff' on 'DWTS'
The meteorologist finished in third place on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016.
Ciara Looks Out Of This World In Silver Jumpsuit Performing On New Years Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest
After five consecutive years co-hosting New Year’s Eve festivities from Los Angeles, Ciara returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the 2023 show from Disneyland! Yes, the superstar, multi platinum-selling artist will be the first host ever to ring in the new year from Mickey’s playground — and did she look incredible while doing it in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle!
The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”
Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Don’t Worry, Willie Nelson Had a Great Christmas, Too [Picture]
Willie Nelson looks happy and healthy in a Christmas photo shared by one of his sons. The family photo finds the legend with two of his sons, plus his wife Annie and two dogs. The fifth person in the photo is Micah Nelson's wife, whom he married in 2019. Annie...
Adele Reveals Health Condition After Having To 'Waddle' During Vegas Show
At her New Year’s Eve performance, the 15-time Grammy winner spoke to concertgoers about her situation.
