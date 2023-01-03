ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsTalk 95.5

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Details About Newborn Son: 'It’s No One’s Place But Mine'

It looks like Sharon Osbourne was a little too eager about welcoming her newest grandchild! On the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, the TV icon shared some details about daughter Kelly Osbourne secretly giving birth to a baby boy — but it turns out the Fashion Police alum didn't want her under-the-radar milestone to go public just yet."I am not ready to share him with the world," the new mom, 38, wrote in a Wednesday, January 4, Instagram Story. "It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."Sharon, 70, declared she was...
HollywoodLife

Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos

Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
Closer Weekly

Paula Abdul Revealed Getting Plastic Surgery Before Photoshop Accusations: See Transformation Pictures

Paula Abdul is a force in the entertainment industry as one of the most well-known dancers, choreographers and singers. After appearing as a judge on American Idol from 2002 to 2009, the “Opposites Attract” artist gained even more fame. However, with popularity comes unwanted attention, and Paula was accused by countless social media trolls of getting plastic surgery and making a major mistake with Photoshop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto

Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
In Style

Blake Lively's Before-and-After Pregnancy Photo Proves She Can Troll Just as Well as Ryan Reynolds

The internet loves a Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively moment, whether it's a little impromptu shoe photoshop or a birthday takedown. However, Lively's latest post skips out on trolling her husband and takes aim at her trainer. In a new post on her Instagram feed, Lively gave her followers an update on her pregnancy — and pointing out that any pregnancy workouts seem to be doing the opposite of what exercise usually does. The first photo shows her pre-pregnancy and the second has her looking very, very pregnant.
Parade

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Hair Transformation in Time for the Holidays

Jennifer Lopez embraced the "new year, new me" attitude a little early this year, debuting a new hairstyle right before the holidays. The thick caramel locks the singer rocked for years are long gone, as Lopez, 53, chopped the length off and styled her golden waves into a long bob or a 'lob' haircut, as per new photos on social media.
TODAY.com

Hilary Swank shows off her adorable twin baby bump in Christmas PJs

Hilary Swank got everything she wanted this Christmas. To celebrate the holiday, Swank, 48, shared a photo of herself standing by a Christmas tree and cradling her baby bump. In the caption, she mentioned how grateful she was to be pregnant with twins. "We couldn’t wish for a more incredible...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Repays His Best Friend of Two Decades With Lavish Home Makeover

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is taking time out to support and give back to his former security guard and best friend. In an upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU over on HGTV, Valderrama gets together with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise his longtime friend Tadao. Valderrama said that Tadao has been like an older brother and guardian angel through his career. He also helped him get through some tough times.
Popculture

'GMA3' Host Reveals How Her Time off TV Is Going

While T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were forced off air amid their romantic relationship becoming public news weeks ago, GMA3 host Dr. Jennifer Ashton is enjoying her much-needed and planned break from the television screen. Ashton traded in the cold NYC for Hawaii, sharing a stunning photo on her Instagram Stories that captured her jumping with pure happiness. The anchor can be seen in the photo with arms and legs in the air as she soaks up beach views and greenery in front of her. Her back is turned to the camera. Captioning the photo, "Aloha," while adding the Hawaiian holiday song Mele Kalikimaka to the background.
HAWAII STATE
HollywoodLife

Ciara Looks Out Of This World In Silver Jumpsuit Performing On New Years Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest

After five consecutive years co-hosting New Year’s Eve festivities from Los Angeles, Ciara returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the 2023 show from Disneyland! Yes, the superstar, multi platinum-selling artist will be the first host ever to ring in the new year from Mickey’s playground — and did she look incredible while doing it in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy