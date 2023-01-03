WEST PALM BEACH -- The Closets Conference & Expo and Wood Pro Expo Florida are returning to the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach April 12-14. The co-located events were held in West Palm Beach in 2021, making them the first major industry events after the COVID pandemic began. “Palm Beach has always been a great location for Closets and Wood Pro Expo,” said Laurel Didier, sales manager for the events. “In 2021, we had more than a thousand visitors to the show. Florida has a lot of construction and remodeling going on due to its great weather, low taxes, and, unfortunately, hurricanes.”

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO