woodworkingnetwork.com

Closets Conference/Wood Pro Expo Florida return to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH -- The Closets Conference & Expo and Wood Pro Expo Florida are returning to the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach April 12-14. The co-located events were held in West Palm Beach in 2021, making them the first major industry events after the COVID pandemic began. “Palm Beach has always been a great location for Closets and Wood Pro Expo,” said Laurel Didier, sales manager for the events. “In 2021, we had more than a thousand visitors to the show. Florida has a lot of construction and remodeling going on due to its great weather, low taxes, and, unfortunately, hurricanes.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
woodworkingnetwork.com

Closets & Organized Storage announces judges for 2023 Top Shelf Design Awards

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – Closets & Organized Storage magazine announced judges for its 2023 Top Shelf Design Awards. The contest honors designers for their creative closet and home organizational designs. 2023 judges are Angelia York, Saint Louis Closet Co.; Tim Coleman, SCE Unlimited; and Kelly Victor-Burke, Burke Architectural Millwork...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
progressivegrocer.com

Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida

Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
AVENTURA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Health Inspector Finds Problem At iPic Theater Boca Raton

Issue Documented At Mizner Park Location… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation documented a disturbing find at the iPic Theater location in Mizner Park. The theater, known for an upscale moving-going experience with upscale […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday

City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACES of NATURAL BEAUTY

Since its 1991 inception, Pinsky Plastic Surgery in Palm Beach Gardens has maintained a reputation as a celebrated cosmetic surgery practice. Founded by plastic surgeon Mark A. Pinsky, MD, and co-operated by Vincent Chavanon, MD, the practice treats a wide variety of clientele, from actors and models to stay-at-home moms. No matter the patient, Drs. […] The post THE FACES of NATURAL BEAUTY appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Located in a Highly Sought-After Community, This Gorgeous Waterfront Residence in Boca Raton Asks $9.9 Million

4836 Sanctuary Lane Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 4836 Sanctuary Lane, Boca Raton, Florida is located in the highly sought-after, gated community, The Sanctuary. This gorgeous waterfront residence sits on 70 feet of waterfront age featuring an elegant, transitional interior. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4836 Sanctuary Lane, please contact Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker/BR for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
AVENTURA, FL
Beach Beacon

Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market

From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Landscape firm, targeting $150M in revenue, mows down Palm Beach acquisition

Fort Myers-based Juniper Landscaping, one of the largest landscaping firms in the country with nearly $140 million in annual revenue and 18 Florida locations, is expanding to the Palm Beach market with a new acquisition. The firm that Juniper purchased, according to a statement, is Yohe’s Lawn Care & Landscape,...
PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MISSING: WHERE IS BOCA RATON MAN?

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man MIssing Since New Year’s Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips from anyone with information about where he might be. Vladislav Golovachskenko […]
BOCA RATON, FL
lacademie.com

13 Best Restaurants In West Palm Beach, FL, To Enjoy In 2023

Food is an indispensable aspect of any traveling trip, and that’s why these best restaurants in West Palm Beach, Fl are open. They bring you the most delicious food made from fresh fruits, seafood, and ingredients collected from Florida’s sea. From family-style cozy meals to the fresh beachfront...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Aviation International News

XO Expands New York-South Florida Shared Flights

XO is expanding its popular shared flight offerings from New York to Florida with a route between Republic Airport in Farmingdale (KFRG) and Palm Beach International (KPBI) beginning January 6. The route will be operated twice weekly using a Bombardier CRJ-200 twinjet. The air charter broker is “tripling down” on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida attorney sentenced to prison for spending COVID relief money on jewelry, private jet, and Trump golf club membership

A Palm Beach County attorney used Delaware-based limited-liability companies to obtain economic relief loans designed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic, receiving over $1.6 million, according to federal prosecutors. The government required that loan proceeds go towards payroll costs, mortgages, rent and utilities. Instead, Derek Acree, 47, spent up to half of that money on ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton

If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

