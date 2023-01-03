ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

Suspect identified in sideswipe of South Windsor cruiser

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
SOUTH WINDSOR — A local man who police say sideswiped a K-9 cruiser and was arrested on drunken driving charges Thursday night was eventually identified on Monday — four days after the incident.

The man, Jeffrey Walker, 34, of South Windsor was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, failure to move or slow for an emergency vehicle, and drinking alcohol while driving.

According to police reports, two South Windsor officers were parked on a traffic stop on Route 5 just south of the Ellington Road intersection when a vehicle driven by Walker struck one of the police cruisers.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
Community Policy