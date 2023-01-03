ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Main Event and Opener Revealed For Tonight (1/5/23)

Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich will kick off tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS. Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin will face Matt Cardona in the main event of tonight’s Impact. The show will then conclude with an in-ring segment with Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray.
wearebuffalo.net

Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff

The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
BUFFALO, NY
wrestlingrumors.net

International Incident: WWE Star Loses Title At Major International Event

It had to happen eventually. There are all kinds of titles in wrestling and some of the most well known are in WWE. Those are not all of the titles around the world though as other promotions have championships and honors of their own. You will occasionally see those paths cross though, and now one of the crossings that led to some interesting questions have been closed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy