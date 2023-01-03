Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo police investigating fatal Kensington Avenue shooting
Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
1 man killed, another injured during Thursday shooting in Buffalo
chautauquatoday.com
Drug raid leads to Dunkirk man's arrest
A Dunkirk man is facing drug and weapon possession charges after a drug raid early Wednesday morning on Route 5 in the town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators and the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a warrant at 5040 Route 5 shortly before 6 am. Assisting with the search warrant was the County Sheriff's Office SWAT, FBI Safe Streets, ATF, Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department K-9. Investigators located 22-year-old Malique Carter in the residence. They also seized 7.6 grams of cocaine, scales and packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, $1,730 in cash, and a 9 mm high-capacity magazine. Carter has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Carter was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
nyspnews.com
West Seneca woman arrested for DWI
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
2 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed, including 3-year-old that drowned
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared that additional blizzard deaths have been confirmed, the total death toll in Erie County now rising to 43. The two confirmed deaths include a woman found in a tent and a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony after search warrant reveals illegal guns
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
Buffalo man sentenced in attempted murder, possession of illegal gun
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
A 12-Year-Old Buffalo Boy Is Still Missing After 2 Years
Police in Buffalo, NY still have not found a boy who has now been missing for more than 2 years. A family has suffered through two holiday seasons without their young loved one. In a few months, Jaylen M. Griffin will be turning 15, on April 22. He disappeared at the age of 12.
Buffalo man sentenced for killing man on Halloween
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Oct. 31, 2020, Odell Wilkins, also known as “Leek,” shot a 22-year-old victim in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue. The victim, Patrick Kent, […]
wnynewsnow.com
Salamanca Man Accused Of DWI Following New Year’s Day Vehicle Fire
GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Salamanca man is accused of driving drunk on New Year’s Day following a vehicle fire in Gowanda. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broadway Road at Palmer Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported vehicle fire.
Dunkirk man arrested after Chautauqua County residence search
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Dunkirk, New York, man was arrested after a Jan. 4 Chautauqua County raid. At about 10:05 a.m., narcotics investigators from Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on the first block of Leming Street in the City of Dunkirk. Investigators […]
Three men arraigned on burglary charges committed during blizzard
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday the arrests of three men who allegedly committed burglaries during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
Suspect arrested in New Year’s fatal stabbing
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred on New Year’s Day, according to City of Niagara Falls officials. The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned on Tuesday. Police say on Jan. 1, they responded to […]
18-year-old pleads guilty as accomplice in connection to attack at McKinley HS
An 18-year-old has pleaded guilty as an accomplice in connection to an attack outside of McKinley High School in February 2022.
Buffalo man sentenced to over 5 years in prison after robbing Angola bank
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to over 5 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm.
Missing woman described as “vulnerable” located
City officials have confirmed that Nereida Figueroa has been located.
13 WHAM
Rochester woman pleads guilty to assault for incident on plane in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — A Rochester woman accused of spitting on another passenger during a flight, pushing a flight attendant and using an emergency slide to exit the plane while on the ground has pleaded guilty to assault. Cynthia McKnight, 24, was a passenger on an American Airlines flight from...
Halloween killer gets 20 years in prison
