A Dunkirk man is facing drug and weapon possession charges after a drug raid early Wednesday morning on Route 5 in the town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators and the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a warrant at 5040 Route 5 shortly before 6 am. Assisting with the search warrant was the County Sheriff's Office SWAT, FBI Safe Streets, ATF, Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department K-9. Investigators located 22-year-old Malique Carter in the residence. They also seized 7.6 grams of cocaine, scales and packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, $1,730 in cash, and a 9 mm high-capacity magazine. Carter has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Carter was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO