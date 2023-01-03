ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating fatal Kensington Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. Police say they responded to a call just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning where, they say, two men had been struck by gunfire inside a residence on Kensington Avenue. A 37-year-old Buffalo man was declared […]
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Drug raid leads to Dunkirk man's arrest

A Dunkirk man is facing drug and weapon possession charges after a drug raid early Wednesday morning on Route 5 in the town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators and the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a warrant at 5040 Route 5 shortly before 6 am. Assisting with the search warrant was the County Sheriff's Office SWAT, FBI Safe Streets, ATF, Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department K-9. Investigators located 22-year-old Malique Carter in the residence. They also seized 7.6 grams of cocaine, scales and packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, $1,730 in cash, and a 9 mm high-capacity magazine. Carter has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Carter was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
DUNKIRK, NY
nyspnews.com

West Seneca woman arrested for DWI

On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for killing man on Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Oct. 31, 2020, Odell Wilkins, also known as “Leek,” shot a 22-year-old victim in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue. The victim, Patrick Kent, […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Salamanca Man Accused Of DWI Following New Year’s Day Vehicle Fire

GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Salamanca man is accused of driving drunk on New Year’s Day following a vehicle fire in Gowanda. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broadway Road at Palmer Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported vehicle fire.
GOWANDA, NY
YourErie

Dunkirk man arrested after Chautauqua County residence search

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Dunkirk, New York, man was arrested after a Jan. 4 Chautauqua County raid. At about 10:05 a.m., narcotics investigators from Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on the first block of Leming Street in the City of Dunkirk. Investigators […]
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Suspect arrested in New Year’s fatal stabbing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred on New Year’s Day, according to City of Niagara Falls officials. The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned on Tuesday. Police say on Jan. 1, they responded to […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Shore News Network

Halloween killer gets 20 years in prison

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man who was convicted of manslaughter after a plea arrangement for a murder he committed on Halloween in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, the defendant, Odell Maik “Leek” Williams shot and killed the victim, 22-year-old Patrick C. Kent, in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue . Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony) on October 11, 2022. The post Halloween killer gets 20 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy