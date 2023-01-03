ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

ABC6.com

East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Rita M. 'Reet' Plante – Blackstone

Rita M. “Reet” (Lozeau) Plante, 75, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away at home with her husband and children by her side on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for over a year. She is the beloved wife of Gerald T. Plante, and the loving mother...
BLACKSTONE, MA
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Scott Normand Dutilly – Blackstone

Scott Normand Dutilly, 53, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at home in Blackstone, Mass. Scott was the loving and devoted husband of Erica J. (Lavoie) Dutilly. He was the son of his late step-father Walter J. Dutilly and late mother Gloria I. (Parent) Dutilly; his father George Brown of Hope; his sons: Robert Dutilly and his wife, Wendy, of Warwick, and Scott Dutilly Jr. of West Warwick; his sisters Kim Dutilly of Coventry and Tammy Lebrun and her husband, Raymond, of Hope and four grandchildren.
BLACKSTONE, MA
Valley Breeze

Roberta K. Charland – Cumberland

Roberta K. Charland, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with family around her. She was the wife of the late James P. Charland Sr. Born in Wrentham, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Freeman F. and Marjorie L....
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
SEEKONK, MA
Valley Breeze

Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Emile J. 'Joe' Dube – Lincoln

Emile J. "Joe" Dube, 87, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 5, 2023. He was the husband of B. Yvonne (Bousquet) Dube. They have been married for 66 years.
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man accused of kidnapping, exposing himself to boy at Warwick Mall

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is accused of kidnapping and exposing himself to a boy in Warwick last month. The incident happened on Dec. 7 at the Warwick Mall. Police said they responded to the mall for a report of a possible sexual assault. There, they spoke with a boy who said he was “confined against his will in a restroom stall” by a man.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Man shot in the arm in Woonsocket

(WJAR) — An investigation is underway in Woonsocket after police say a man was shot in the arm. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10 the man was shot in the arm and wrist in the area of Hamilton and Jackson Streets. The man showed up at Landmark...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Paul Frances Querceto – Lincoln

Paul Frances Querceto, 84, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away on Jan, 2, 2023, at the Phillip Hulitar Center, Providence, R.I. Paul was born in Providence, to Palmino Querceto and Alice Buonassisi Querceto on Nov. 6, 1938. After attending schools in Providence, he moved to Florida before joining the United States Navy. After serving in the Navy, he received his pipe fitting and oil burner certificates and eventually started his own oil company Sebring Oil with his business partner Paul McDonald for 26 years. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time in Maine and being an extra in many movies, which is why he was known as our "movie star."
LINCOLN, RI

