ABC6.com
East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
Valley Breeze
Rita M. 'Reet' Plante – Blackstone
Rita M. “Reet” (Lozeau) Plante, 75, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away at home with her husband and children by her side on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for over a year. She is the beloved wife of Gerald T. Plante, and the loving mother...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Woonsocket
I am sure you are finding for the excellent hotel perfect in the Woonsocket town? In this post, I’m going to provide the excellent hotel perfect with details in the Woonsocket town. Also, a direction map link from your house, and Support Hotline, details directions, Website Link information, average...
Valley Breeze
Scott Normand Dutilly – Blackstone
Scott Normand Dutilly, 53, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at home in Blackstone, Mass. Scott was the loving and devoted husband of Erica J. (Lavoie) Dutilly. He was the son of his late step-father Walter J. Dutilly and late mother Gloria I. (Parent) Dutilly; his father George Brown of Hope; his sons: Robert Dutilly and his wife, Wendy, of Warwick, and Scott Dutilly Jr. of West Warwick; his sisters Kim Dutilly of Coventry and Tammy Lebrun and her husband, Raymond, of Hope and four grandchildren.
Valley Breeze
Roberta K. Charland – Cumberland
Roberta K. Charland, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with family around her. She was the wife of the late James P. Charland Sr. Born in Wrentham, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Freeman F. and Marjorie L....
Turnto10.com
Seekonk puts police chief on leave
Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
Valley Breeze
Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor
An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday.
Man stabbed in Providence; suspect in custody
The victim told the officers he'd been stabbed inside nearby home.
Valley Breeze
Emile J. 'Joe' Dube – Lincoln
Emile J. "Joe" Dube, 87, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 5, 2023. He was the husband of B. Yvonne (Bousquet) Dube. They have been married for 66 years.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 7 – 14)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RIDOT Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today provided the...
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of kidnapping, exposing himself to boy at Warwick Mall
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is accused of kidnapping and exposing himself to a boy in Warwick last month. The incident happened on Dec. 7 at the Warwick Mall. Police said they responded to the mall for a report of a possible sexual assault. There, they spoke with a boy who said he was “confined against his will in a restroom stall” by a man.
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
ABC6.com
White supremacist group passes out recruitment pamphlets through North Kingstown, police say
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Police Department said a white supremacist group has been passing out recruitment pamphlets. Cpt. John Urban said on Jan. 3, the police department received an email from a resident on Wickham Road stating that he found a “suspicious and offensive pamphlet in his driveway.”
Turnto10.com
Police: Man shot in the arm in Woonsocket
(WJAR) — An investigation is underway in Woonsocket after police say a man was shot in the arm. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10 the man was shot in the arm and wrist in the area of Hamilton and Jackson Streets. The man showed up at Landmark...
Valley Breeze
Paul Frances Querceto – Lincoln
Paul Frances Querceto, 84, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away on Jan, 2, 2023, at the Phillip Hulitar Center, Providence, R.I. Paul was born in Providence, to Palmino Querceto and Alice Buonassisi Querceto on Nov. 6, 1938. After attending schools in Providence, he moved to Florida before joining the United States Navy. After serving in the Navy, he received his pipe fitting and oil burner certificates and eventually started his own oil company Sebring Oil with his business partner Paul McDonald for 26 years. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time in Maine and being an extra in many movies, which is why he was known as our "movie star."
North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, citing clash with school committee
The interim superintendent cited conflict with the school committee as the reason for her resignation, which she said will take effect Feb. 1, 2023
