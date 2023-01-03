Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
wkar.org
Michigan State’s student radio station, Impact, continues to grow
Radio serves an important purpose in the lives of many Americans, providing an avenue through which people can take in and discuss information they deem important to their lives. In East Lansing, one particular station provides this information to listeners with a unique twist. The team at Impact WDBM provides...
Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even...
wkar.org
Jim Harbaugh issues statement on return to Michigan amid reports of NCAA violations; Michigan @ MSU men's basketball preview; Tom Izzo, AJ Hoggard, Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 6, 2023
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you the latest concerning the Jim Harbaugh / Michigan football offseason chatter. Harbaugh released a statement on Thursday noting that he plans on coming back to coach the Wolverines in 2023, but the statement does still leave things a bit clouded. We discuss. Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team will welcome rival Michigan to the Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon. We preview the game, while bringing you pre-game sound from MSU head coach Tom Izzo and players AJ Hoggard and Malik Hall. Happy Fri-YAY!
Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs
At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
MLive.com
Podcast: Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball preview
What better way to prepare for Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State matchup than to listen to a podcast featuring the teams’ beat writers?. It’s a special crossover episode, as Andrew Kahn (from the Wolverine Confidential podcast) and Kyle Austin (Spartan Confidential) bring listeners up to speed on what the teams have done so far.
wkar.org
Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors
A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors. The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler.
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills-based Plunkett Cooney promotes 5 attorneys to shareholders
Bloomfield Hills-based Plunkett Cooney law firm recently promoted five attorneys as new shareholders of the firm. Three of the attorneys are based in the Bloomfield Hills office. They are Drew L. Block, Michael C. Dennis, and Jesse A. Zapczynski. The other two are based in the Chicago office: Daniel J. Hurley and Melissa J. Lettiere. The attorneys were promoted by vote of the Plunkett Cooney’s Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, according to a press release.
wkar.org
Zeke the Wonderdog charms Michigan State fans, thanks to hard work
EAST LANSING, Mich.– There is always a need to cheer when Zeke the Wonderdog is near. Zeke, a six-year-old firecracker yellow Labrador retriever, is a staple of Michigan State athletics. The Wonderdog devotes his time to maintaining the crowd’s energy at MSU football and basketball games. Zeke is...
See inside the temporary student gym at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Some call it The Tent. Some call it The Bubble. Some combine the two names and call it The Tubble. All the nicknames apply to the white-tarped facility in the middle of Palmer Field on the University of Michigan’s Central Campus. It’s official name is the Temporary Recreation Facility at Palmer Field.
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
thelivingstonpost.com
Cleary University names Brighton man head coach of hockey team
Scott Gardiner of Brighton has been named Cleary University’s new head coach for the school’s hockey team. Gardiner brings more than 20 years of hockey coaching experience to the university, which includes the USPHL (United States Premier Hockey League, the MWJHL (Midwest Junior Hockey League), the USHL (United States Hockey League), the NAHL (North American Hockey League), and the CEHL (Continental Elite Hockey League). Gardiner also was an assistant coach for Little Caesars Midget Major and an assistant coach for Belle Tire Midget Major.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
Gretchen Valade, ex-Carhartt leader and Detroit arts philanthropist, dies at 97
Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the chairman emeritus of Carhartt and a huge supporter of the arts community in metro Detroit, passed away on Dec. 30. She was 97 years old.
mibiz.com
Judge orders Sault Tribe gaming entity to pay developers $88.8M in damages for 2 failed casinos
LANSING — An Ingham County circuit judge has ordered the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians’ gaming authority to pay nearly $89 million in damages and lost revenue to its development partner in two failed off-reservation casino projects in Lansing and Wayne County. Judge Joyce Draganchuk on...
Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
The 7 Investigators obtained video of a local judge at a recent conference that raises questions about the relationship between judges and professional guardians.
Conservator ordered to refund $41K after paying herself ward’s entire inheritance
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan conservator has been ordered to refund more than $41,000 to a ward after she billed herself $79,000 for less than a year of work, including the ward’s entire inheritance, authorities announced. Patricia Dudek is accused of overcharging a vulnerable individual for whom...
