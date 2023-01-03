Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Chapman calls her firing as Portsmouth City Manager 'expected'
On Tuesday, five of the seven members of the city council voted to fire chapman during their first meeting of the new year.
Unaccounted gift card audit plays role in Chapman’s firing, sources say
During the first Portsmouth City Council meeting of the year, Councilman Bill Moody made the motion to fire Tonya Chapman.
A closer look at performance allegations against ousted Portsmouth city manager
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Tonya Chapman is out, and Mimi Terry is Portsmouth’s new interim city manager. “I wanted to give six months to see what was going to be different, but we can’t afford six months to continue like we did for the last six months,” said Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke.
Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter’s possible laptop to law enforcement
As WAVY reported on Thursday, Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler said that since announcing her possession of the laptop, she handed it over to her attorney, Joe Sherman and that they are now working to give it to the Department of Justice.
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Suffolk: Police
Around 11:12 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of an accidental death where a train struck a pedestrian trespassing on the railroad tracks in the 100 block of Hall Avenue.
WAVY News 10
Lucas-Burke selected as Portsmouth’s vice mayor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lisa Lucas-Burke was selected by Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday to serve as the city’s newest vice mayor. Her nomination came during a special council meeting, ahead of a vote to oust Tonya Chapman from her city manager position. Councilmember Bill Moody motioned to nominate Lucas-Burke and the council vote was unanimous.
Driver hospitalized after overnight crash in Suffolk
Police say one person was sent to a local hospital following an overnight crash in Suffolk.
Virginia Beach extends survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach has extended a community survey for the redevelopment of Rudee Loop, an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront. City officials originally planned to end the survey this upcoming Sunday, but after an "overwhelming response," officials decided to extend the survey until January 29.
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
Chesapeake group files petition in response to proposed 'mega site' in southern part of city
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A group of Chesapeake residents wants to change the city's process for land-use projects in rural areas. Members of the Rural Chesapeake Preservation Committee filed a petition in Chesapeake Circuit Court in December. Chesapeake City Council members recently approved $14 million to purchase roughly 1,400 acres...
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
The potential site is where the Popeyes now stands alone between St. Paul's Boulevard and Fenchurch Street.
obxtoday.com
Coastal Staffing of Elizabeth City announces January hiring event
The Elizabeth City Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC proudly announces their January 2023 hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? They are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. Join Coastal...
Boil water notice issued for Princess Anne Road area, after water main break
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A water main issue in Virginia Beach caused some problems for some hospitals and schools on Friday. Lina Tworek with Virginia Beach Public Utilities said independent contractors were working on water lines between Princess Anne and South Independence when a valve broke. The city tried...
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
'A call to action' | Portsmouth holds candlelight vigil as the city grapples with gun violence
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Dozens of people, of all ages, gathered at Portsmouth City Park Thursday night to remember lives lost, console families and call for an end to gun violence. The crowd heard a roll call of the names, each representing a person who died from gun violence in...
Drivers in Virginia Beach will encounter a new traffic pattern shift on part of Laskin Road
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Stay alert if you regularly drive around the Hilltop area in Virginia Beach. Work crews are about to shift traffic on Laskin Road near the Linkhorn Bay Bridge. “I am looking forward to this getting repaired, it is inconvenient right now,” said Randy Goodman, a...
WAVY News 10
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
Saying farewell: Brick Anchor Brew House in downtown Norfolk announces its closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 24, 2021. After nearly seven years serving the local community with their delicious dishes, a downtown Norfolk restaurant is closing its doors. Brick Anchor Brew House opened in 2016 and focuses on serving "farm to fork"...
6-year-old student in custody after shooting teacher at Newport News School: PD
A female teacher is in the hospital and a 6-year-old student is in custody Friday afternoon following a shooting at Newport News school, officials confirm.
Military Circle Mall shop owners counting down the days until they move
Business owners at Military Circle Mall are gearing up for change. Property management company Divaris has given shops until the end of January to close.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0