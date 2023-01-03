ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Lucas-Burke selected as Portsmouth’s vice mayor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lisa Lucas-Burke was selected by Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday to serve as the city’s newest vice mayor. Her nomination came during a special council meeting, ahead of a vote to oust Tonya Chapman from her city manager position. Councilmember Bill Moody motioned to nominate Lucas-Burke and the council vote was unanimous.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach extends survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach has extended a community survey for the redevelopment of Rudee Loop, an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront. City officials originally planned to end the survey this upcoming Sunday, but after an "overwhelming response," officials decided to extend the survey until January 29.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
NORFOLK, VA
obxtoday.com

Coastal Staffing of Elizabeth City announces January hiring event

The Elizabeth City Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC proudly announces their January 2023 hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? They are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. Join Coastal...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
