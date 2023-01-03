ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Lithium Batteries Blamed for ‘Labor Intensive' Fire at Brockton Home

A fire was burning at a home in Brockton, Massachusetts early Friday morning, after crews spent the better part of the overnight battling the flames. The fire, which Brockton's fire chief blamed on lithium ion batteries in the basement, was at a 2.5 story wood house on Bartlett Street. Heavy...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Where's the Snow? Boston May Be Behind, But It Only Takes 1 Storm to Catch Up

We've only seen 1" of snow so far in Boston this winter season - which puts us just under a foot behind the climatological average (12.3" for the season to date). This exact time last year, we were in a very similar scenario before receiving an 11.7" snowstorm (Jan. 7, 2022) followed by the second largest January snowstorm in Boston's history with 23.6" (Jan. 29, 2022). And we ended up with 54” total for the season.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Sinkhole Shuts Down Caller Street In Peabody: Police

Caller Street in Peabody was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street because of a sink hole, Peabody Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Twitter. 🚨 Caller St is closed from Main St to Walnut St due to a sink hole. 🚨 Please avoid the area.— Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) January 4, 2023 Police s…
PEABODY, MA
cambridgeday.com

Project to replace long-closed Somerville Star winning favor with 46% of its units affordable

Project to replace long-closed Somerville Star winning favor with 46% of its units affordable. The planned redevelopment at the site of a long-closed Star Market appeared to have broad public support Wednesday in the second of a series of public hearings held by the Somerville Zoning Board of Appeals. The board plans to vote Feb. 1 on whether to grant a comprehensive permit for the project, which would approve all requested waivers for the project rather than voting on each one individually.
CBS Boston

Cars keyed twice in past month in East Boston

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A rash of keyed cars in East Boston has neighbors fed up and looking to police for help. "The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable. They need to step up the patrol," says Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed. It's happened twice on Bremen Street in the last month. Someone is going down the street and keying cars up and down the block. We spotted at least a dozen cars hit, but neighbors say there are even more. All too often, insurance will not cover vandalism like this. Mackin...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Truck Rollover Temporarily Closes I-495 Ramp in Andover

There was a tractor trailer roll over crash Thursday morning in Andover, Massachusetts. The roll over crash caused the Interstate 495 southbound ramp to Route 28 southbound to be shut down, according to Massachusetts State Police. It has since been reopened. Additional information has not been made available.
ANDOVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Porcini's in Watertown Is Closing After 23 Years in Business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An Italian and Mediterranean restaurant west of Boston that is known in part for its working fireplace and garden patio is shutting down. According to a source, Porcini's in Watertown is getting ready to close its doors, with a post on its...
WATERTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Kray Plates popular takeout no longer a secret in Hyde Park

BOSTON - If you don't look closely, you might not even see it. There's a tiny takeout spot in Hyde Park that features Haitian and Jamaican food and has a cult following.Kray Plates is a takeout spot run out of another restaurant, Gourmet Fish. It is an underground, virtual movement of people who love Krayla Brice's cooking."Food is just like a big part of my family," she told WBZ-TV. "My mom is Haitian and then my dad is Jamaican."Krayla pairs that background to make Haitian-Jamaican-inspired dishes with Haitian Epis, garlic, herbs, parsley, scallion and seasonings."You blend it up and make...
BOSTON, MA

