FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Transit Police arrest man in connection to woman shot on MBTA bus
A man has been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on a MBTA bus, last month. Dason Alves, 33, of Dorchester was arrested for Assault & Battery Dangerous Weapon Firearm and numerous other firearm related charges. According to MBTA police, Alves was wanted for ID and questioning regarding...
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
wgbh.org
Basic Black: Can Boston shake its reputation as one of the most racist cities in America?
Recently, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled a tourism campaign that highlights how one of the nation’s oldest cities now encompasses 23 neighborhoods and residents who speak a combined 76 languages. The campaign included a new tagline: “Boston never gets old.” The bureau also introduced its new name: Meet Boston.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
nbcboston.com
8 MBTA Workers to Be Offered Old Jobs Back as Agency Rolls Back Vaccine Mandate
Eight people will be offered their jobs back at the MBTA, after the transit agency rescinded its vaccine mandate for its workforce, according information provided by an MBTA spokesperson. In an email to MBTA employees on Dec. 2, General Manager Steve Poftak wrote that the agency was rescinding the T's...
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
nbcboston.com
Lithium Batteries Blamed for ‘Labor Intensive' Fire at Brockton Home
A fire was burning at a home in Brockton, Massachusetts early Friday morning, after crews spent the better part of the overnight battling the flames. The fire, which Brockton's fire chief blamed on lithium ion batteries in the basement, was at a 2.5 story wood house on Bartlett Street. Heavy...
East Boston man arrested in connection to 20 cars keyed, charged with 38 counts of vandalism
BOSTON — Boston Police have arrested a man in connection to 20 cars being keyed in the same neighborhood. According to BPD, Santos Moscoso, 47, of East Boston was arrested and charged with 38 counts of “Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property over $1200.00.”. People who live on...
NECN
Where's the Snow? Boston May Be Behind, But It Only Takes 1 Storm to Catch Up
We've only seen 1" of snow so far in Boston this winter season - which puts us just under a foot behind the climatological average (12.3" for the season to date). This exact time last year, we were in a very similar scenario before receiving an 11.7" snowstorm (Jan. 7, 2022) followed by the second largest January snowstorm in Boston's history with 23.6" (Jan. 29, 2022). And we ended up with 54” total for the season.
NTSB: Operator involved in Boston crash says he blacked out
BOSTON (AP) — The operator of a light rail train that struck the rear of another train in the Boston area in the summer of 2021, sending 24 passengers and three workers to the hospital, told investigators that he blacked out and may have fallen asleep, according to a federal report.
Sinkhole Shuts Down Caller Street In Peabody: Police
Caller Street in Peabody was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street because of a sink hole, Peabody Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Twitter. 🚨 Caller St is closed from Main St to Walnut St due to a sink hole. 🚨 Please avoid the area.— Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) January 4, 2023 Police s…
cambridgeday.com
Project to replace long-closed Somerville Star winning favor with 46% of its units affordable
Project to replace long-closed Somerville Star winning favor with 46% of its units affordable. The planned redevelopment at the site of a long-closed Star Market appeared to have broad public support Wednesday in the second of a series of public hearings held by the Somerville Zoning Board of Appeals. The board plans to vote Feb. 1 on whether to grant a comprehensive permit for the project, which would approve all requested waivers for the project rather than voting on each one individually.
Cars keyed twice in past month in East Boston
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A rash of keyed cars in East Boston has neighbors fed up and looking to police for help. "The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable. They need to step up the patrol," says Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed. It's happened twice on Bremen Street in the last month. Someone is going down the street and keying cars up and down the block. We spotted at least a dozen cars hit, but neighbors say there are even more. All too often, insurance will not cover vandalism like this. Mackin...
WMUR.com
Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
nbcboston.com
Truck Rollover Temporarily Closes I-495 Ramp in Andover
There was a tractor trailer roll over crash Thursday morning in Andover, Massachusetts. The roll over crash caused the Interstate 495 southbound ramp to Route 28 southbound to be shut down, according to Massachusetts State Police. It has since been reopened. Additional information has not been made available.
nbcboston.com
Porcini's in Watertown Is Closing After 23 Years in Business
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An Italian and Mediterranean restaurant west of Boston that is known in part for its working fireplace and garden patio is shutting down. According to a source, Porcini's in Watertown is getting ready to close its doors, with a post on its...
DA announces arrest in Milton crash that left man dead, child seriously hurt
QUINCY, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with an investigation into a crash in Milton last year that left a man dead and a child seriously injured, prosecutors announced Thursday. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges...
Kray Plates popular takeout no longer a secret in Hyde Park
BOSTON - If you don't look closely, you might not even see it. There's a tiny takeout spot in Hyde Park that features Haitian and Jamaican food and has a cult following.Kray Plates is a takeout spot run out of another restaurant, Gourmet Fish. It is an underground, virtual movement of people who love Krayla Brice's cooking."Food is just like a big part of my family," she told WBZ-TV. "My mom is Haitian and then my dad is Jamaican."Krayla pairs that background to make Haitian-Jamaican-inspired dishes with Haitian Epis, garlic, herbs, parsley, scallion and seasonings."You blend it up and make...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $100,000 ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station was the retailer that sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. There were five total $100,000 prizes won or claimed on Thursday. The Cumberland Farms was located in Norton, and the winner claimed their $100,000...
WCVB
Family, friends seek answers after UMass Boston student killed in confrontation with Cambridge police
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Family and friends of a man shot and killed by Cambridge police gathered Thursday to protest and demand answers about the deadly confrontation. Sayed Faisal, 20, was a junior at UMass Boston. Those who knew him said he worked at an area CVS location and that he and his family moved to the region from Bangladesh about 7 or 8 years ago.
