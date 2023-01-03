Pickup truck driver crashed into moped and left Lexington County scene, SC cops say

A search is underway for the driver who left the scene of a crash where a moped rider was hit and killed on a Lexington County road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The collision happened between 10 and 11 p.m. Monday, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

A black Ford F-150 was driving south on Fish Hatchery Road, and near the intersection with Kimmey Road the pickup truck hit a moped before driving away, according to the release. That’s in the Gaston area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a black Ford F-150 pickup truck, similar to the ones shown in these images, that it said left the scene of a fatal crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the moped rider.

No other injuries were reported in the hit-and-run crash.

The pickup is believed to be a model from 2015-2020, according to the release. It could have front end damage, or damage on the passenger side of the truck, where the passenger side mirror could be missing, the Highway Patrol said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 800-768-1503, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip .

