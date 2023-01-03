Read full article on original website
Des Moines police confiscate record number of guns in 2022
Des Moines police confiscated a record 780 guns in 2022.That topped the department's previous three-year average of 640, Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios.Why it matters: Weapons are generally confiscated as evidence and reflect the level of gun-related violence in a community, Parizek said.By the numbers: There were 22 homicides in DSM in 2022 — 19 involved guns. In 2021, there were 14 homicides. There were, on average, 18 in DSM between 2017 and 2021.Zoom in: DSM's increase is believed to be linked to the overall prevalence of guns and a growing mindset to carry them.Police have not drastically altered confiscation...
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
Iowa attorney general joins lawsuits over student loan forgiveness and abortion
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's new attorney general will represent the state in several conservative-backed federal and state lawsuits. On Jan. 3, her first day in office, Brenna Bird added Iowa to a federal challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan. She also appeared to represent...
Iowa woman who survived hammer attack shares her story
An Iowa woman said she is lucky to be alive after a former friend attacked her with a hammer Tuesday afternoon.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Des Moines police make arrest in Douglas Avenue hit-and-run
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in Wednesday night'shit-and-run on Douglas Avenue. Fidel Mendez, 70, was booked into the Polk County Jail at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Mendez faces one charge of leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury. The victim is...
Iowa woman permanently disfigured in hammer attack, man charged with attempted murder
An Iowa man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating a woman so badly with a hammer that she’ll be permanently disfigured.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 4
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Ryan Peak, 36, of 609 First Ave., Grinnell, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Dana Chapman of Perry was traveling in the 19000 block of Iowa Highway 141 when her vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $3,000.
Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman
A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
2 guns failed to fire in scuffle that led to deadly Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Altoona man involved in adeadly shooting on Sunday is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder. According to Des Moines police, 24-year-old Marlin Santana Thomas and 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen went to an apartment complex armed with guns to confront the victim over a debt.
Property taxes ‘should be vested with local entities’: Ames mayor tells legislators
Elected officials representing Ames and Boone differed on whether property taxes need to be reduced in the upcoming legislative session during the 2023 Ames Chamber of Commerce Legislative Kick-Off Breakfast. On Wednesday, Republicans said constituents are concerned about potential tax increases, while Democrats said local services need to be taken...
Homeowner questions police pursuit after PIT maneuver damages her house
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Beaverdale homeowner says a police chase that ended with a PIT maneuver last week should have been called off. It started on Friday when an officer noticed a black truck's license plate didn't match the vehicle and when they attempted to pull it over — a chase was on.
DMPD Identifies First Homicide Victim Of 2023
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police identify the city’s first homicide victim of the New Year. Eighteen-year-old Jaquez Allen was killed Sunday in a shooting at an apartment complex on MLK Jr. Parkway. Two other men were hurt. Police believe there was an argument before the shooting. They say a handgun was fired in self-defense. Multiple firearms were found at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines
Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police are investigating the vandalism of a vehicle owned by Kavin Nicholas, Chief Eagle, of 217 Maple Street. He told Police that someone threw a brick at his car window, causing an estimated $100.00 damage. No other details are available.
Witness describes 'screaming and scuffle' before deadly shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A neighbor described hearing screaming and a scuffle prior to a shooting at an apartment complex on Des Moines' north side Sunday afternoon. Three people were shot and 18-year-old Des Moines resident Jaquez Alonzo Allen was killed. The death was the first homicide recorded in...
Civil rights complaint filed against Roland-Story
STORY CITY, Iowa — The Roland-Story school district faces a civil rights complaint. It was filed by the family of a former student who said he was sexually assaulted by another student. The family claimed the district failed to respond properly to their allegations against Kade Blume. Blume is...
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
Creston Police Arrest Two Men on Assault Charges
(Creston) Two Creston men face assault charges. Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Lucas Jones at 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Jones to the Union County Jail. Authorities held him without bond pending an appearance in front of a magistrate. Creston Police...
