Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana plummets in latest Top 25 And 1 following loss to Iowa
I've remained higher than most on Indiana over the first two months of this season largely thanks to a combination of preseason expectations and a résumé that, as of Thursday morning, featured zero losses to teams ranked outside the top 15 at KenPom.com. But IU now has a...
New Mexico, last unbeaten team, falls to Fresno State
No. 21 New Mexico was toppled by Fresno State 71-67 on Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory
Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
CBS Sports
Texas coaching candidates: John Calipari, Rodney Terry among leading options to replace Chris Beard
Texas made it official Thursday and fired coach Chris Beard nearly a month after he was arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée inside their home. Rodney Terry is the Longhorns' interim coach. He'll finish the season. If you were handicapping...
CBS Sports
Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss
Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
CBS Sports
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State prediction, pick, FCS championship odds, live stream, TV channel
No. 3 North Dakota State hopes to keep its unprecedented run of FCS success going as the Bison face off against rival No. 1 South Dakota State in the Division I FCS championship game. After crushing Montana and Samford early in the playoffs, the Bison narrowly survived an upset attempt from No. 7 seed UIW in the FCS semifinals. North Dakota State completed just 1 of 12 passes, but had two turnovers against Cardinals quarterback Lindsey Scott.
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back home. The Hawkeyes and the #15 Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. IU should still be riding high after a victory, while Iowa will be looking to get back in the win column.
CBS Sports
How to watch Nevada vs. Colorado State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The Colorado State Rams won both of their matches against the Nevada Wolf Pack last season (77-66 and 82-72) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Colorado State and Nevada will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack will be strutting in after a win while the Rams will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Comments / 0