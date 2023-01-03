ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory

Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Sports

Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss

Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sports

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State prediction, pick, FCS championship odds, live stream, TV channel

No. 3 North Dakota State hopes to keep its unprecedented run of FCS success going as the Bison face off against rival No. 1 South Dakota State in the Division I FCS championship game. After crushing Montana and Samford early in the playoffs, the Bison narrowly survived an upset attempt from No. 7 seed UIW in the FCS semifinals. North Dakota State completed just 1 of 12 passes, but had two turnovers against Cardinals quarterback Lindsey Scott.
BROOKINGS, SD
CBS Sports

How to watch Nevada vs. Colorado State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

The Colorado State Rams won both of their matches against the Nevada Wolf Pack last season (77-66 and 82-72) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Colorado State and Nevada will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack will be strutting in after a win while the Rams will be stumbling in from a defeat.
FORT COLLINS, CO

