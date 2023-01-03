(Guthrie Center) ACGC allowed only two field goals in Friday’s 50-10 girls basketball win against Madrid. The Chargers gave up just two points in the 2nd half. They improve to 6-4 on the season. They began the game on an 8-0 run with two 3-pointers from Sophie Dorsey and a layup from Shay Lemke. That duo would provide the bulk of the offense, including seven 3-pointers. Lemke did a lot of her early damage off of steals and transition baskets, finishing with 20 points. Dorsey made four of her first five attempts from long range in the 1st half and scored 16 for the night.

