golfmagic.com
Why Rory McIlroy isn't playing in PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions
Rory McIlroy has chosen not to compete at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. This is despite the fact there is a stacked field in Maui and a prize purse of $15m on offer. That represents almost double what it was in 2022 when it was won...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Cantlay loses two MAJOR sponsors as he reveals LIV Golf theory
Patrick Cantlay has confirmed he has parted ways with Titleist and Hugo Boss as he once again shut down LIV Golf rumours. Speaking ahead of the first "elevated" event of the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 30-year-old confirmed the loss of two major sponsors. Cantlay turned...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am
Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Chances are you’ve heard a lot already about the PGA Tour establishing a series of “elevated” events for 2023 and beyond. And you’ll hear plenty more this week, as the first of the 13 scheduled for the new year takes place in Maui with the playing of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
golfmagic.com
6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...
If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
golfmagic.com
LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!
Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Trolls LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson
Scottie Scheffler’s joke about the 2023 Masters Champions Dinner was golden.
golfmagic.com
Joaquin Niemann doing "everything he can" to lure PGA Tour star to LIV Golf
LIV Golf player Joaquin Niemann says he is doing everything he possibly can to convince Mito Pereira to join the breakaway series. Pereira was widely rumoured to be "the next" player to join the tour - commissioned by Greg Norman - but all has fallen silent. The Chilean was pictured...
Golf.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first PGA Tour event of the new year, begins this week at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Tournament of Champions preview. The holidays are in the rearview, and now it’s time for the...
Jon Rahm Predicts an Awkward Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National
Since the guest list at the Masters Champions Dinner is restricted to former tournament champs and chairman Fred Ridley, former U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm won’t be in attendance. However, that hasn’t prevented the 28-year-old Spaniard from theorizing about what sitting around the table at Augusta National Golf Club in April will be like.
Cantlay has no interest in LIV but sees benefit to PGA Tour
Patrick Cantlay has no interest in joining LIV Golf
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac explains "coolest moment of my life" with Tiger Woods
Paige Spiranac has revealed Tiger Woods taught her how to play "the low spinner". The social media superstar gave her 3.7m followers a short game tutorial in her latest Instagram post. Paige - who stunned golf fans with this outfit over Christmas - outlines how to play the low spinner,...
Seven-time PGA Tour winner Jon Rahm anticipates 'tense' Masters Champions Dinner amid LIV Golf dispute
Following last month's news that LIV golfers would be eligible to compete at the 2023 Masters, Jon Rahm said he foresees heightened tensions at the Champions Dinner.
Golf.com
New NBC contract in hand, Mark Rolfing is eager for his next chapter
The 2023 professional golf season will begin in Hawaii. So will the rest of Mark Rolfing’s career. I’m on the phone with Rolfing, eager to discuss his new deal with NBC, the one that will have him on your television screen this week at Kapalua and beyond. But...
Golf Digest
Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf
It’s no surprise Henrik Stenson hasn’t played in a DP World Tour event since Ryder Cup Europe, run by the tour, stripped him of his role as 2023 captain last July in the wake of his decision to join LIV Golf. Although still eligible to compete on the DP World Tour—at least until the outcome of next month’s U.K. court case when the continuing ability of Stenson and his fellow LIV players to compete on the Old World circuit will be decided—the 46-year-old Swede has stayed away from what was his home circuit given the likely tension that would accompany a return to competition.
golfmagic.com
Has Tony Finau made a HUGE CHANGE to his game for the new PGA Tour season?
From the end of July until November, Tony Finau arguably played the best golf of his career and notched up three wins on the PGA Tour, taking his total tally to five. The big-hitting American won the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in back-to-back weeks and finished in the top 10 at the season-ending Tour Championship in Georgia.
Masters champions could be in for dinner unlike any other
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — This exclusive field of champions might be the most anticipated event of the year. And it’s nowhere near the Pacific shores along Kapalua. The Masters Club is the formal name of the annual dinner Tuesday night at Augusta National during the Masters in April, and the guest list is restricted to Masters champions and Chairman Fred Ridley.
Report: PGA Tour's fall 2023 schedule to feature 7 events, down from 9 in 2022
The PGA Tour’s fall 2023 schedule is beginning to take shape. A tentative fall schedule shows seven events scheduled for September, October and November, according to a Golf Channel report. In the 2022 fall slate, there were nine official events. The CJ Cup, which had four locations over six...
Golf Glance: PGA Tour opens ’23 with ‘elevated’ TOC
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
PGA Tour's "elevated" era begins with more prize money
The Sentry Tournament of Champions (TOC) begins Thursday at Maui's Kapalua Plantation Course, resuming the PGA Tour after seven weeks off and marking the beginning of a new era for the Tour. State of play: The TOC is the first of 13 "elevated" events this season, which feature increased prize...
