Effective: 2023-01-05 10:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-06 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Paradise affecting Muhlenberg County. .Recent heavy rainfall will keep the Green River at Paradise in minor flood through Friday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 380.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 380.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage by noon Friday. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet.

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO