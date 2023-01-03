Effective: 2023-01-06 20:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning. Target Area: Butler; Muhlenberg; Ohio The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Rochester affecting Muhlenberg, Butler and Ohio Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Green River at Rochester. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Rochester Ferry stops operation. At 37.0 feet, Reeds and Rochester Ferries remain closed. KY 369 floods one mile north of Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 35.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 32.5 feet Wednesday evening. - Action stage is 34.0 feet. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BUTLER COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO