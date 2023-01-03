Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
Two SC Cities Have the "Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S." According to a National Publication
foodgressing.com
Restaurant Week South Carolina 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Restaurant Week South Carolina 2023 takes place January 12 – 22, 2023. From fine to casual dining, participating restaurants will feature new menu items, offer fan favorites, and multi-course menus during Restaurant Week South Carolina. Things to know about Restaurant Week South Carolina 2023. Days and hours of operation...
country1037fm.com
Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Winter birds in South Carolina
Rudy shares some of his favorite birds that winter in South Carolina. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
carolinatails.org
Remembering a Horse Advocate Hero
This article is in memory of D.P. Lowther, 89, who spent his life helping to save the Marsh Tacky horse, unique to South Carolina. The paths of Charleston Animal Society and the founder of the Marsh Tacky Association, D.P. Lowther, first crossed in 2019. It was shortly after the Animal...
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
kiss951.com
10 Best Resorts In South Carolina For Your 2023 Vacation
Craving the perfect weekend getaway? I just got back from vacation but what I wouldn’t give for another relaxing weekend. And lucky for us, some of the best resorts around are right down the road in South Carolina. Travel & Leisure recently ranked their Top 10 South Carolina Resort Hotels. All ten of these are the epitome of luxury and relaxation. The list was based on reader votes in the publication’s World’s Best Awards. The hotels were rated on facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. South Carolina has miles of coastline so it’s no surprise that the vast majority of hotels included are waterfront. Nine of ten are located on the water to be exact.
charlestondaily.net
A Girly Trip to Charleston – New Video by Sarah Kathleen
Shop with me in Charleston, SC and come with me to the Loveshackfancy store, afternoon tea, and so much more 🙂. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility Morning
Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning meet and greet with a creature from Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are children's book on January 14, 2023. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the South Carolina State Museum.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
These are the largest Mega Millions wins in South Carolina history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- After no one claimed the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history with a cash payout option of $483.5 million. It is the sixth-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history. The first […]
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
carolinatails.org
350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust
In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands
The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
hiltonheadsun.com
Three doors open, while four legends shift to next chapters
Winter in the Lowcountry typically sees a lull in the new business calendar, but that was back in the days when brick and mortar ruled the roost. We have plenty to discuss, both new businesses and some fond farewells. Welcome, welcome!. Parker’s Kitchen, 5 Oliver Court, Bluffton, 843-901-2280, parkerskitchen.com: You’ve...
live5news.com
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
kiss951.com
It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower
It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
Huge honor for Clemson signee Green
Clemson running back signee Jarvis Green earned the state's top honor on Friday. Dutch Fork's running back was named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. It was the third year in a row that a (...)
live5news.com
Lowcountry woman shares her ‘difficult abortion decision’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been a little over nine months since Lowcountry native Jill Hartle found out she was pregnant. Now, she should be celebrating the birth of her first child. However, with a severe birth defect that would have ultimately led to her child’s death, she remains...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
