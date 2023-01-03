Read full article on original website
Paris Junior College Students to be Awarded $1500 or $500
Paris Junior College students taking 15 semester credit hours will receive $1,500 this spring semester and other students $500. Qualifying students will also receive a free laptop. Dual credit/concurrent students are not eligible for the programs. “We know these are tough times for many people,” said PJC President, Dr. Pam...
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of January 2-7 News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 08:22 Image ...
Hicks To Be Honored Jan. 27 With Retirement Reception
Texas AgriLife Extension Agent Johanna Hicks will be honored with a retirement reception from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Office, hosted by Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteers. All are invited to attend. Hicks has dedicated 27 years of service to...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Grasslands, forests, and wetlands teeming with wildlife await you on this amazing road trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This road trip is relatively short, which is perfect for a short getaway as it packs a punch with vineyards, beautiful lakes and many outdoor activity opportunities. The 190-mile road...
Sulphur Springs celebrates employees years of service
The Sulphur Springs city council awarded city staff with pins for their years of service at last night’s regular January meeting. Tory Niewiadomski, assistant city manager & community development director. Bruce Miller, SSFD. FIFTEEN YEARS. John Lambert, SSFD. Joseph Evans, SSFD. TWENTY YEARS. Chief David James, SSFD. TWENTY-FIVE YEARS.
Obituary – Kay Miller Blanton “Nanny”
A graveside service for Kay Miller Blanton “Nanny,” age 58, of Brashear, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Miller Grover Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Blanton passed away on January 3, 2023.
Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse
A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
Chamber Connection – Jan. 4, 2023: Awards Nominations Accepted Until Jan. 20; Banquet Tables & Tickets Available
Thanks to everyone who has mailed or emailed nominations for the superlative awards that will be given out at the annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet on Feb. 16. Here are some tips for those who want to nominate individuals, businesses, groups or clubs for the awards....
Notice – Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr.
A funeral service for Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr., age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. W.R. Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Independent Cemetery, Como. Visitation will be held one hour prior to...
Underwriters Sought For Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Project
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is seeking underwriters for one of its funding goals for the year. The funding priority is an educational program that the Hopkins County Hospital District’s EMS will make available to area teens to educate them on the risks of impaired driving.
Cool Season Weeds Can Be Detrimental To Warm Season Perennial Forages
By Mario Villarino, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources, [email protected]. According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, forage producers focus most of our energy on our warm season perennial pastures and hay meadows (bermudagrass, bahiagrass, etc.). That means most of our weed control efforts are also focused on warm season weeds (such as carolina horsenettle, blackberry, etc). Unfortunately, cool season weeds can be just as detrimental to our warm season perennial forages.
easttexasradio.com
Former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter Joins Lamar National Bank Board
Paris, Texas – Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. Hunter, a former Major League Baseball player who played for nineteen years, has established himself as one of the top players in his field. Torii is the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a five-time Major League All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond. In July 2016, the Minnesota Twins inducted Torii into the Twins Hall of Fame.
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report – Jan. 3, 2023
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, 2023, presented to the City Council, in a Memorandum as well as aloud, the following monthly manager’s report:. CLAIMS. We had one workers compensation claim in December for a firefighter who fractured his ribs in a fall. We filed...
Hopkins County Records — Jan. 6, 2023
Armando Alvarez, who is also known as Almondo Alvarez, and Eulogia Sotelo Alvarez to Miguel A. Cortes; tract in the JA Winn survey. Charles Dawson and Sharolette Hyde to Bobbie Joyce Ross; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Libba Land LTD to 7S Investments LLC; tract in the Jose Y’Barbo...
William “Dub” Matheny
William “Dub” Matheny, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Como, Texas. William was born on October 16, 1940, in Coleman, Texas, to parents, Horace and Tennessee Matheny. William is survived by his daughters, Teresa Moore and husband Christopher of Antlers, Oklahoma, Karen Dalton and husband Phillip...
keranews.org
Why does an Eiffel Tower replica in East Texas wear a cowboy hat? Watch the story of Paris, Texas
Paris was founded in the 1840s, and quickly became a hub for business and culture in Northeast Texas. Unfortunately, in 1916, a massive fire destroyed much of the downtown, forcing the town's residents to rebuild. Within 5 years, the downtown area was built back up again, featuring buildings that reflect the numerous architectural styles of the early 20th century.
What’s In Store For 2023?
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. With the new year you may be interested in being healthier, but what does healthy mean? The word healthy can be hard to define because there are many factors that contribute to one’s health. So let’s start with a few basics:
Gaylon Dale Hume
Gaylon Dale Hume, age 77, of Sulphur Bluff, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Visitation will be on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home with Paul Newby officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Kunkle, Rylie Kunkle, Blake Hume, Jeff Stevens, Jason Brown, and Jared Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Joseph Hume. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Hopkins County Grand Jury Signs 53 Indictments During Dec. 30, 2022 Court Session
The Hopkins County Grand Jury on Dec. 30, 2022, signed at more than 50 indictments, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. At least 45 people were named in the charges, which ranged from theft and forgery, evading arrest with and vehicle theft to escape, assault on a public servant, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and injury to a child offenses. Right at half of indictments were for marijuana and controlled substance offenses, according to information released Jan. 5, 2023, by the District Clerk’s Office.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 6)
Paris Police arrested Jessica Nicole Allen, 34, of Paris, in the 900-block of Pine Bluff on a felony Hopkins County probation violation warrant at 9:45 Thursday morning. Allen is on probation for possessing a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Allen was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
