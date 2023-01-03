Read full article on original website
This Iowa GOP ‘trifecta’ drops the ball with vets
In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party — until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt the party. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such inaction in the days leading up to Christmas. The example involves military veterans, a highly […] The post This Iowa GOP ‘trifecta’ drops the ball with vets appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
After troubles in Scott County, Iowa's top election official proposes legislation to create uniform recount procedure
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation to the legislature that intends to standardize the recount timeline across all 99 counties, according to a Friday release. This proposed legislation comes just weeks after Scott County's Iowa House District 81 race, an episode marred...
Iowa Democrats, Republicans outline 2023 legislative priorities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers will begin the 2023 legislative session on Monday. Ahead of the session, Local 5 sat down with leadership on both sides of the aisle to hear what the parties define as high-priority issues they want to be addressed in 2023. Republican Speaker of...
Big change coming for 2 state departments
DES MOINES, Iowa — A big change is coming this year for two state departments: the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services will become one. The upcoming legislative session that begins on Monday will finalize the merger. The change will give the entity a new name: Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The idea is to leverage resources that can better serve Iowans.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding
DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
Iowa voters express frustration over political battle for speaker of the house
GREENFIELD, Iowa — After more than a dozen votes in Congress have failed to secure a new speaker, Iowa voters are expressing frustration over what some call "silly" and "selfish" battles. Rep. Kevin McCarthy fell short of a majority during the 13th round of voting Friday. "I think it's...
3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging
DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
Human Trafficking May Be Happening in Northern Iowa
The issue of human trafficking is becoming more prevalent every day. This issue is due to a number of factors that could be plaguing the area. Residents may need to learn what signs to look for according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate:. Pate explained that there are a...
Forecast Models Call for Warmer-than-Normal Januay
(Radio Iowa) January is typically one of Iowa’s coldest months of the year, but forecasters say this January could be less frigid than in the past. State climatologist Justin Glisan says new computer models being released by the Climate Prediction Center indicate Iowa could be starting off 2023 a bit balmier than usual.
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
These Are The Funniest Towns In Iowa
Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Iowa. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
Iowa researchers asking for help to track gray foxes as their population declines
IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help to track gray foxes, a species which is experiencing a population decline. The organization is offering a $400 bounty for trappers to catch a gray fox and contact the Iowa DNR. Researchers will then put a...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?
Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student
DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
Iowa Woman Believed To Be Oldest In U.S. Dies At 115 Years Old
LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City confirms that Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
Iowa attorney general joins lawsuits over student loan forgiveness and abortion
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's new attorney general will represent the state in several conservative-backed federal and state lawsuits. On Jan. 3, her first day in office, Brenna Bird added Iowa to a federal challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan. She also appeared to represent...
Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty
Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
