ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFC North Week 18 power rankings: Vikings fall once again

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETJK3_0k2AoLch00

We’re down to the final week of the 2022 NFL season and while the NFC North division title was wrapped up by the Minnesota Vikings a couple of weeks ago, two other teams are playing their best ball as they attempt to make the postseason. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are each vying for a wild card spot in the postseason and smoked the Chicago Bears and Vikings, respectively, in Week 17.

Both the Lions and the Packers scored 41 points while the Bears and Vikings couldn’t break 20 while being blown out. See how the games impacted this week’s division power rankings, the penultimate of the season.

1

Green Bay Packers (8-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNGjf_0k2AoLch00
Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 2
  • Week 17 result: 41-17 win vs. Minnesota Vikings

It’s shocking to have the Packers atop the power rankings, especially since they were left for dead midway through the season. But Green Bay has won four games in a row, three of which came by two scores. They just dropped 41 points on the division champs in their quest to make the playoffs and have set themselves up for a “win and they’re in” scenario in the season finale.

Whatever ailed the Packers in October and November has been rectified in December and January. All they need to do is get a win against the Lions at home to secure a spot in the postseason.

2

Detroit Lions (8-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439tCh_0k2AoLch00
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 3
  • Week 17 result: 41-10 win vs. Chicago Bears

Like the Packers, the Lions have been one of the hottest teams in the NFC over the last month and a half. Though they faltered in their Week 16 matchup at the Carolina Panthers, Detroit picked themselves up to steamroll the Bears to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Lions came after the Bears hard on defense and used a steady ground game on offense to take a big lead and not let it go.

This was the Lions’ fifth game this season scoring 35 points or more. Their offense has become one of the best in the league and they’ll look to keep it that way on Sunday night at Green Bay. If they win and the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they’re in the playoffs.

3

Minnesota Vikings (12-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qf0nK_0k2AoLch00
USA Today Sports
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 1
  • Week 17 result: 41-17 loss at Green Bay Packers

When the Vikings win this year, they’re average margin of victory is 5.6 points. When they lose, their average margin of defeat is 26 points. In other words, they’re winning by the skin of their teeth, but losing in blowout fashion. That’s not a recipe for success, especially this late in the season.

Minnesota was smoked by Green Bay as Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions on the day as the Packers defense and special teams feasted. The Vikings couldn’t get any momentum going and were outplayed by a hungry Packers team, desperate to make the playoffs. With the No. 2 seed still up for grabs, Minnesota will look to defeat the Bears in the season finale to capture it.

4

Chicago Bears (3-13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ojxs_0k2AoLch00
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 4
  • Week 17 result: 41-10 loss at Detroit Lions

What more can we say about the Bears that hasn’t already been said? They’re losers of nine straight, setting a dubious franchise record, and played their worst game of the season. Chicago was unprepared and unwilling to match what Detroit was giving them on both sides of the ball. Aside from a few magical runs by Justin Fields, there was nothing positive for the Bears in this game.

The only significance the season finale has for the Bears is the potential to nab the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A win by the Houston Texans, coupled with a Bears loss to the Vikings on Sunday would give Chicago the top selection.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing

Aaron Rodgers goes through haircuts like Jim Irsay goes through starting quarterbacks, but his latest hairstyle had fans all saying the same thing. Rodgers led his Green Bay Packers to a convincing 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 on Sunday to improve to 8-8. Thanks to a few other things going their... The post Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Shannon Sharpe Announcement

Shannon Sharpe didn't show up for this Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1. The timing of this decision is interesting to say the least. Former Pitt safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. His heartbeat was restored on the field before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night

Joe Buck has been a play-by-play man for more than 30 years, but nothing prepares you for a situation like Monday night. After Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of last night's game, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and others were put in a situation where they were watching a potential tragedy unfold in real-time with few details to rely upon.
NEW YORK STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
HollywoodLife

Shannon Sharpe Skips Hosting ‘Undisputed’ After Co-Host Skip Bayless’ Damar Hamlin Tweet

Shannon Sharpe seemed to send a clear message to his Undisputed co-host, Skip Bayless, when he skipped the Jan. 3 episode of the show. Although a reason for Shannon’s absence was not given, it is speculated that Skip’s insensitive tweet about Damar Hamlin was the reason behind the decision. Skip received major backlash for his Jan. 2 tweet, which discussed whether or not the NFL would postpone the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game after Damar collapsed on the field and was carted off in an ambulance.
Athlon Sports

Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week

The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
The Spun

NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team

Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy