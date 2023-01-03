DAYTON — A phenomenon that started on social media has sparked a crime wave that is flooding into the new year. Car thefts increased last July when the “Kia Challenge” became popular on social media platforms and it hasn’t slowed down since. Dayton police are fighting the crime wave, but a lot of car owners that have to park on the street or in driveways are still being victimized.

DAYTON, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO