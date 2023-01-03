ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

alabamawx.com

EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Tallapoosa Co. Until 3:30

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northern Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama…. * At 306 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Hillabee Creek, or 7 miles east of Alexander City,. moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Severe T-Storm Warning for Portions of Dallas Co. Until 2:30 am

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southern Dallas County in south central Alabama…. * At 141 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dannelly. Reservoir, or 15 miles northeast of Camden, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE…Radar...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Four tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed four tornadoes across the state in the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe weather. The NWS confirmed EF2 damage in northern Elmore County near Jordan Lake. EF1 damage has been identified in three locations, including a track from northern...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvasfm.org

Severe weather in Central and South Alabama

Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Severe storms tear through homes in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday evening’s storms ripped through multiple homes around Lay Lake in Chilton County, tearing off roofs, collapsing boat houses and snapping trees and power lines in two. Extensive debris has temporarily turned the lake’s water brown. The National Weather Service is now investigating what kind of weather event caused the […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
wbrc.com

Chilton County sees damage from Tuesday afternoon storms

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County saw storm damage Tuesday, including tin roofs coming off, trees falling, and more. Near Lay Dam, there was a concentration of high winds that have yet to be confirmed as a tornado, but neighbors there say the storms wrecked the whole small area.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Cleanup Continues from EF-1 Tornado in East Montgomery

Cleanup continues from a EF 1 tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. Around 50 homes and businesses were damaged in the storms. The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County Road 7755 will be closed on Jan. 10

According to a release from the Pike County Road Department, Pike County Road 7755 will be temporarily closed on Jan. 10 for pipe replacement. Pike County Road 7755, also called Gardner Bassett Road, will be closed for an estimate one day at Browns Mill Creek for crossdrain replacement, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. No through traffic or onsite detour will be available. Anyone with questions are asked to call the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best

When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
wvasfm.org

Multi-vehicle crash near downtown

Traffic is back flowing on Interstate 85 in Montgomery after an early morning crash according to police. Authorities report the six vehicle accident took place around 8 o’clock Thursday morning near Ann Street in Montgomery. There were no fatalities reported, although some drivers suffered minor injuries. Police temporarily closed...
MONTGOMERY, AL
etxview.com

UPDATE: Power outages impacting Lake Martin area

Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night. In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree. Some residents in Jacksons Gap...
DADEVILLE, AL

