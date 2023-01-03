Read full article on original website
Why was there no siren before a tornado struck a Montgomery neighborhood?
An EF-1 tornado that struck a Montgomery neighborhood early Wednesday formed and touched down too quickly for the National Weather Service to issue a warning, an official with the NWS said. That’s contrary to a statement made by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during a press conference about the storm Wednesday,...
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Tallapoosa Co. Until 3:30
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northern Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama…. * At 306 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Hillabee Creek, or 7 miles east of Alexander City,. moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated...
alabamawx.com
Severe T-Storm Warning for Portions of Dallas Co. Until 2:30 am
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southern Dallas County in south central Alabama…. * At 141 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dannelly. Reservoir, or 15 miles northeast of Camden, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE…Radar...
wbrc.com
Four tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed four tornadoes across the state in the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe weather. The NWS confirmed EF2 damage in northern Elmore County near Jordan Lake. EF1 damage has been identified in three locations, including a track from northern...
wvasfm.org
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
alabamawx.com
Only One Tornado Watch Remains in Effect for Portions of Central Alabama Until 11 am
NWS Birmingham has allowed the Tornado Watch until 4 am for Coosa, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, & Talladega counties in Central Alabama to expire. The threat of severe weather has come to an end for this event. NWS Birmingham continues a Tornado Watch until 11 am for Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay,...
alabamanews.net
National Weather Service: Montgomery Storm Was an EF-1 Tornado, Teams Working to Confirm Other Tornadoes
The National Weather Service has teams throughout the area, which have confirmed tornadoes hit Montgomery and other areas. They say an EF-1 tornado hit near Taylor Road. That storm moved through about 3:15AM on Wednesday. Teams have also confirmed damage from a tornado that was at least an EF-1 in...
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
Severe storms tear through homes in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday evening’s storms ripped through multiple homes around Lay Lake in Chilton County, tearing off roofs, collapsing boat houses and snapping trees and power lines in two. Extensive debris has temporarily turned the lake’s water brown. The National Weather Service is now investigating what kind of weather event caused the […]
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
wbrc.com
Chilton County sees damage from Tuesday afternoon storms
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County saw storm damage Tuesday, including tin roofs coming off, trees falling, and more. Near Lay Dam, there was a concentration of high winds that have yet to be confirmed as a tornado, but neighbors there say the storms wrecked the whole small area.
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Mild start to Tuesday as we are gearing up for an active afternoon and evening and possible overnight with strong to severe storms as a low pressure system moves through. The entire News 3 viewing area is under a SLIGHT risk (level 2 out of 5) while portions of Chambers, Lee, […]
alabamanews.net
Cleanup Continues from EF-1 Tornado in East Montgomery
Cleanup continues from a EF 1 tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. Around 50 homes and businesses were damaged in the storms. The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS & RAW VIDEO: Storm Damage, Power Outages Reported in East Montgomery
Alabama News Network is getting reports of storm damage and power outages in East Montgomery Wednesday morning. The photos we have so far are from the Taylor Road area. The Montgomery Co. Emergency Management Agency says there is damage to a few vehicles in the Halcyon Boulevard area. Montgomery Co....
WSFA
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
WSFA
Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
Troy Messenger
Pike County Road 7755 will be closed on Jan. 10
According to a release from the Pike County Road Department, Pike County Road 7755 will be temporarily closed on Jan. 10 for pipe replacement. Pike County Road 7755, also called Gardner Bassett Road, will be closed for an estimate one day at Browns Mill Creek for crossdrain replacement, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. No through traffic or onsite detour will be available. Anyone with questions are asked to call the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
wvasfm.org
Multi-vehicle crash near downtown
Traffic is back flowing on Interstate 85 in Montgomery after an early morning crash according to police. Authorities report the six vehicle accident took place around 8 o’clock Thursday morning near Ann Street in Montgomery. There were no fatalities reported, although some drivers suffered minor injuries. Police temporarily closed...
etxview.com
UPDATE: Power outages impacting Lake Martin area
Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night. In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree. Some residents in Jacksons Gap...
