Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Black, Klein to lead Tompkins County Legislature
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Shawna Black has been re-elected as chair of the Tompkins County Legislature. Black served in 2022 and was voted unanimously last night to serve another year. Legislator Dan Klein was selected as vice chair, which also was a unanimous vote. Klein led the committee that...
whcuradio.com
Mayor Lewis won’t seek reelection in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis will not seek a full term in office. At the end of her State of the City address last night, Lewis discussed her tenure and future. In November, Lewis was elected to one year in office to finish out former mayor...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
Chemung County calls on landlords to make apartments smoke-free
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is calling on local landlords to make their apartments smoke-free to protect tenants and their families from secondhand smoke. The Chemung County Health Department issued a letter from the Southern Tier Tobacco Awareness Coalition (Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben) that aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of secondhand smoke. […]
whcuradio.com
City of Ithaca OKs labor liaison position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca hope a new role will improve negotiations with unions. Common Council has approved the creation of a labor liaison. Alderperson Cynthia Brock believes it’s an important position. “We recognize that as part of these negotiations, council will in some cases need...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County nears completion on online translation project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County website is becoming more accessible to foreign languages. Communications Director Dominick Recckio says, “all critical public information on the county’s website is nearing final translations.” The languages include Russian, French, Arabic, and others. Recckio expects the project will be...
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s new trash pickup system seeing mixed results, says mayor
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The new year means rollout of Cortland’s new trash pickup system. Mayor Scott Steve says it hasn’t been a smooth transition. Residents who haven’t received trash and recycling bins, don’t worry. The new bins were distributed citywide toward the end of...
whcuradio.com
Public meeting upcoming in Ithaca for Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public meeting is scheduled to discuss the Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project. Representatives from the City Engineering Office and their consultants will host the meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Boynton Middle School on Wednesday, January 18th, to present the project and its goals. They’re hoping to incorporate public input from the meeting to help determine the size of the project inform “preliminary design alternatives.”
wskg.org
Broome County Legislature agrees to county executive pay raise
The Broome County executive will get a pay bump this year after legislators approved pay raise legislation in its last session of 2022. Legislators voted 9-5 last week to pass the pay raise for the county executive position, the first in a decade. Republicans and Democrats were split on either side of the measure.
Akshar takes over as Broome County Sheriff
Akshar took the oath of office on Sunday becoming the first new Sheriff in Broome County in 24 years.
whcuradio.com
Owego officials postpone purchase of Jaws of Life
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Village of Owego, officials are holding off on buying a new rescue tool. Firefighters currently use a hydraulic Jaws of Life, but they hope to get a battery-operated one. It would reportedly cost about $40,000. The tool is used to rescue people from cars after a crash.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
Broome County Sheriff’s Looking for Endicott Man Wanted on Robbery
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from Broome County residents in their search for an Endicott man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery. According to Broome County Sheriff's Office, Phelan J. Nguyen was last known to frequent the Oak Hill Avenue area of the...
Towanda man sentenced for August money theft
TOWANDA TWP. Pa., (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to serve inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a theft incident in August of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Damian Wells has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months and restitution of $1,300. The sentencing follows an incident […]
whcuradio.com
Parolee arrested for drug possession in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police Officers arrest a New York State parolee. IPD responded to the 100 block of South Titus Avenue in the City of Ithaca around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to assist New York State Parole with a detained man. Authorities say Timothy Schofield, of Ithaca, was in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and it was packaged for sale. Schofield was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and taken to Tompkins County Jail with no bail.
whcuradio.com
State grant to fund downtown Ithaca housing project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New housing is coming to downtown Ithaca. The Restore New York program has awarded the city $1.5 million to refurbish two abandoned buildings next to City Hall. Gary Ferguson with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says the housing will be affordable. Both buildings are on South...
whcuradio.com
Alderperson McGonigal calls Ithaca crime, violence ‘no joke’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is concerned with crime. 1st Ward Alderperson George McGonigal says the situation is “no joke.”. He says the Ithaca Police Department is about 15 officers understaffed, and it’ll take time to reach full force. McGonigal applauds the Tompkins County...
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
whcuradio.com
Cortland firefighters credit bystanders for performing life-saving CPR
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland are thanking bystanders for helping save a life. Authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday. One woman was reportedly unconscious, without a heartbeat. Firefighters credit bystanders for performing CPR. Authorities say the woman was alert and talking upon reaching the hospital.
NewsChannel 36
Late night fire in Ithaca damages home
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
Comments / 0