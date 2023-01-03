Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Cleaning up the community
Clean-Up Wilmington is gearing up for a third year of community clean-up activities. The scheduled “Clean Up-Wilmington Crew” monthly events for 2023 are:. – Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day) – Saturday, May 20. – Saturday, June 24. – Saturday, July 29. – Saturday, Aug. 26. – Saturday, Sept....
wnewsj.com
Helping farm families prosper in the new year
Happy New Year! I hope you are all looking forward to bigger and brighter opportunities for 2023. I am not one for resolutions mostly because I never follow through with them after a few weeks and in some cases a few days. Sure, I am like everyone else; I need to lose weight, I want to make more money, I want to do better in this or that. You know that list.
wnewsj.com
Head Start’s ‘Males Making a Difference’ program a success
Head Start encourages programs to develop a father initiative to support the involvement of men in the lives of their children. Research is clear on the importance of men in the lives of their children. Clinton County Head Start began the Males Making a Difference (MMAD) program with the beginning...
wnewsj.com
City provides code enforcement reports
The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
wnewsj.com
Election field continues to grow
CLINTON COUNTY — The local field in the 2023 election cycle continues to grow. Jason Stoops, owner of Midnight Auto Repair, has taken out a petition to run for mayor of the City of Wilmington in November. Stoops will run as an independent. He told the News Journal this is his first time running for public office.
wnewsj.com
Dickman joins Ohio Land Bank Assoc. Board of Directors
Local attorney and assistant prosecutor, Justin Dickman, was recently selected to join the Ohio Land Bank Association Board of Directors in December. The Ohio Land Bank Association is a nonprofit organization with the purpose of supporting the work and advocating on behalf of all county land re-utilization corporations, commonly known as land banks, across Ohio. With 61 of Ohio’s 88 counties, including Clinton County, having land banks as a clear need has emerged for a statewide association to provide a collective, unified voice, according to a news release.
wnewsj.com
Auditions for SSCC Theatre’s ‘Moonlight and Magnolias’ set for Jan. 13, 14
SSCC Theatre will hold auditions for the spring production of “Moonlight and Magnolias,” by Ron Hutchinson. Open to community members and students, auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.
wnewsj.com
EC boys go to 9-0 in SBAAC; girls also win
WILMINGTON — The East Clinton boys bowling team improved to 9-0 in the SBAAC National Division with a 2075 to 1261 win Wednesday over Felicity at Royal Z Lanes. The East Clinton girls also were victorious with a 1049 to 754 victory. “They keep improving every match,” EC coach Dale Wallace said.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College announces Dec. graduates
Wilmington College recently announced those students who completed their studies by earning bachelor of science or bachelor of arts degrees following the 2022 fall semester. They are eligible to participate in the college’s 147th annual commencement on May 13. Those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: East Clinton 60, Williamsburg 44
WILLIAMSBURG — A dominant second quarter propelled East Clinton to a 60-44 win over Williamsburg Thursday night in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. The Astros soar to 11-1 with the win and remain unbeaten in conference play at 5-0. Clermont Northeastern is second in the National with a 5-1...
wnewsj.com
Local football players up for Tri-State Football website post-season honors
Several Clinton County football players have been nominated for the Tri-State Football all-star team. Wilmington’s Darrick Perdue, Thad Stuckey and Zeth Cowin, Clinton-Massie’s Owen Trick, Gavan Hunter and Ean McGuinness and Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple, Chasen Allison and Michael Mulvihill are among 578 players from 148 schools up for the website’s 2022 post-season all-star teams.
wnewsj.com
Hunter leads CM boys over Hillsboro at RZL
WILMINGTON — Gavan Hunter led Clinton-Massie to a 2686 to 2521 win over Hillsboro Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. “This match was a good win for our program,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “Hillsboro always has a strong program and always does well. The boys showed some fight in game 2 after not doing so well in game 1. This was a good way to start the second half of our season.”
wnewsj.com
MBK Final: Capital 73, Wilmington College 61
BEXLEY — A red-hot Capital men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half to defeat Wilmington College 86-77 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Wednesday at the Capital Center. Capital finished 31-of-53 (58.5 percent) from the floor, which was better than it shot from the free throw line...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Madeira 62, Blanchester 27
BLANCHESTER — Madeira rolled to its 10th win of the season Thursday over Blanchester, 62-27, in non-league girls basketball at the BHS gym. The Mustangs are 10-2. The Wildcats fall to 3-7. Sammy Welty led Madeira with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Alexa Hacker dished out nine assists.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton home basketball finales Friday; all other games out of Lees Creek gym
Because water pipes burst in a room near the high school gym, East Clinton High School will end its home basketball seasons Friday night. Athletic director Jeremy McGraw said senior night festivities for the boys and girls players and cheerleaders will be Friday night against Felicity. The schedule Friday will be 4:30 p.m. junior varsity boys game, followed by girls basketball senior night festivities. The varsity girls will play at approximately 6 p.m. After the girls game, the varsity boys basketball players and cheerleaders will have their senior night with the game against Felicity to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Felicity 60, East Clinton JV 31
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Felicity Friday night, 60-31, at the EC gym. The Astros led 11-8 after one quarter but were outscored 23-9 in the second. Aiden Warner led East Clinton with eight points. SUMMARY. Jan 6, 2023. @East...
wnewsj.com
Hadley leads EC reserves to win over Burg 28-27
WILLIAMSBURG — The East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Williamsburg 28-27 Thursday night. Megan Hadley had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Astros. Hadley scored 12 points in the second half, including 10 in the third period. Neither team shot well from the free throw line...
wnewsj.com
Defense rallies BHS to 39-37 overtime victory
BLANCHESTER — Rallying in the fourth quarter thanks to a strong defensive effort, the Blanchester reserve girls basketball team defeated Madeira 39-37 in overtime Thursday in non-league girls basketball. Blanchester trailed 27-19 going to the fourth, but coach Bob Reveal Alayna Davenport, Ali Trovillo and Karlee Tipton spearheaded the...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester JV boys top East Clinton 57-38
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester junior varsity boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 57-38 Tuesday night. Ayden Basham led Blanchester with 13 points, knocking down a pair of three-pointers in the process. Xander Culberson had 12 points, also scoring two three-pointers. Alex Edison played well, coach Greg Roberts said, with...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: McClain 30 Blanchester JV 21
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by McClain 30-21 Wednesday night at the BHS gym. Coach Bob Reveal said his team was forced to foul late in the game and the Tigers responded by making 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth to seal the win.
