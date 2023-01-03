Happy New Year! I hope you are all looking forward to bigger and brighter opportunities for 2023. I am not one for resolutions mostly because I never follow through with them after a few weeks and in some cases a few days. Sure, I am like everyone else; I need to lose weight, I want to make more money, I want to do better in this or that. You know that list.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO