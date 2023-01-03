Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)

Detroit King’s All-American lineman Johnathan Slack hopes to decide Feb. 1

KJ Morrast, Ecorse High School

Ecorse guard KJ Morrast has been on a tear all season and continued to show that despite their 63-86 loss to Renaissance. Morrast finished with a game-high 36 points.

TJ Nadeau, Detroit Catholic Central

Junior guard/forward TJ Nadeau had a big performance for Catholic Central in its tough 57-60 loss to Ann Arbor Huron. In his first game back this season from injury, Nadeau scored a game-high 27 points.

Caron Williams, L’Anse Creuse

L’Anse Creuse senior guard, and Grand Valley State University commit Caron Williams erupted for a tremendous performance in a 76-75 win over UPrep. Williams finished the game with 33 points while also hitting the game-winning free throw to secure the win.

Tyler Jamison, Port Huron Northern

Senior Tyler Jamison absolutely balled out for Port Huron Northern to help it secure a 70-69 win over Hamtramck. Jamison finished the game with 32 points while also adding 13 rebounds and six assists.

Xander Wedlow, Detroit UPrep

Junior forward/center Xander Wedlow had a career night despite the 75-76 loss to L’Anse Creuse. Wedlow finished the game with a triple-double as he notched 27 points to go along with his 11 rebounds and 11 blocks.

Darius Acuff, Cass Tech High School

Sophomore guard Darius Acuff has been playing well all season and continued that in Cass Tech’s 81-50 win over Saginaw Heritage. Acuff finished the game with 24 points.

Joey Cabana, Chelsea High School

Junior guard Joey Cabana had a big performance to help Chelsea get the win over Wayne Memorial 65-55. Cabana finished with a game-high 25 points.

Curtis Williams, Brother Rice

Senior forward and Louisville commit Curtis Williams had a big all-around performance to lead Brother Rice over Grand Blanc, 56-45. Williams finished the game with 23 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

Ayden Davis, Onsted

Junior center Ayden Davis had a dominant performance for Onsted in its 52-34 win over Plymouth. Davis finished the game with 13 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Koen Burkholder, Traverse City Central

Senior forward Koen Burkholder had a big game for Traverse City Central to lead them to an 8-0 win over Rockford. Burkholder finished the game with three goals and one assist.

Anden Marceau, Alpena High School

Senior forward Anden Marceau performed at a high level for Alpena to help secure a 5-0 win over Capital City. Marceau finished with three goals and one assist.

Evan Johnston, Chippewa Valley

Senior forward Evan Johnston put on a performance for Chippewa Valley in its 8-7 win over Rochester Stoney Creek. Johnston finished the game with three goals and one assist.

Nolan Nemecek, Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Senior forward Nolan Nemecek had a career night to lead Catholic Central to a big 10-3 win over Grandville Bulldogs. Nemecek finished the game with four goals.