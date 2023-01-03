COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three people were arrested after officials say they used a drone to try and send drugs to McCormick Correctional Institution inmates in late December, SC Department of Corrections officials said Wednesday. The three men 31-year-old Brian Williams Jr. of Richland County, 43-year-old Allen Benton of...

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO