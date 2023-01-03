ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

TODAY.com

Damar Hamlin’s second resuscitation is ‘concerning,’ doctor says

NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres weighs in on the latest health update for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, including news that he was resuscitated for a second time. “Having it a second time is a little more concerning, but not having it extend much beyond that is encouraging,” he says.Jan. 4, 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update

Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized on Wednesday morning after he collapsed during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game two days prior, and a close family friend said there was one significant miscommunication about the defensive back’s medical emergency. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, is a close friend of Hamlin. He was one... The post Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update

Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest. The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.... The post Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
Popculture

Emily Ratajkowski Tweets 'F— the NFL' Amid Damar Hamlin's Injury

It looks like Emily Ratajkowski has a big problem with the NFL. The 31-year-old model and actress went to Twitter on Wednesday to tweet, "Sorry but…f— the NFL," and added no context. This comes shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
Popculture

Damar Hamlin Speaks to Buffalo Bills Teammates for First Time Since Injury

The NFL community just received some great news about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Hamlin spoke to the Bills players for the first time since collapsing on the field and going into cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. He was talking to the players on FaceTime after doctors removed his breathing tube. Rapoport also said that Hamlin delivered a message "to the entire group" after talking to various teammates.
Healthline

NFL Player Damar Hamlin is Awake After Cardiac Arrest: What to Know

Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night after a tackle. Hamlin was able to be revived by CPR and a defibrillator while on the field. He is currently in critical condition, according to the team. Cardiac arrest can result from...
Popculture

NFL Makes Decision on Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin Injury

The NFL just made a decision on the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game that was called off due to the scary injury of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The league announced on Thursday the game will not resume and has been canceled. The reason the NFL made the decision is the game didn't have an impact when it comes to clinching a playoff spot and it didn't want to push back the playoffs one week.
CINCINNATI, OH

