The NFL community just received some great news about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Hamlin spoke to the Bills players for the first time since collapsing on the field and going into cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. He was talking to the players on FaceTime after doctors removed his breathing tube. Rapoport also said that Hamlin delivered a message "to the entire group" after talking to various teammates.

13 HOURS AGO