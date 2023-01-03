Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
TODAY.com
Damar Hamlin’s second resuscitation is ‘concerning,’ doctor says
NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres weighs in on the latest health update for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, including news that he was resuscitated for a second time. “Having it a second time is a little more concerning, but not having it extend much beyond that is encouraging,” he says.Jan. 4, 2023.
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and is still on ventilator
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn...
Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update
Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized on Wednesday morning after he collapsed during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game two days prior, and a close family friend said there was one significant miscommunication about the defensive back’s medical emergency. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, is a close friend of Hamlin. He was one... The post Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Uncle says Damar Hamlin has lung damage, doctors see ‘progress’
Signs of progress were made overnight in the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, doctors informed his family, according
Damar Hamlin's Family Says Stop Blaming Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins for Clash at Paycor Stadium
Hamlin's uncle notes that the Buffalo Bills safety's health is improving.
Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update
Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest. The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.... The post Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popculture
Emily Ratajkowski Tweets 'F— the NFL' Amid Damar Hamlin's Injury
It looks like Emily Ratajkowski has a big problem with the NFL. The 31-year-old model and actress went to Twitter on Wednesday to tweet, "Sorry but…f— the NFL," and added no context. This comes shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
Popculture
Damar Hamlin Speaks to Buffalo Bills Teammates for First Time Since Injury
The NFL community just received some great news about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Hamlin spoke to the Bills players for the first time since collapsing on the field and going into cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. He was talking to the players on FaceTime after doctors removed his breathing tube. Rapoport also said that Hamlin delivered a message "to the entire group" after talking to various teammates.
Healthline
NFL Player Damar Hamlin is Awake After Cardiac Arrest: What to Know
Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night after a tackle. Hamlin was able to be revived by CPR and a defibrillator while on the field. He is currently in critical condition, according to the team. Cardiac arrest can result from...
lehighvalleynews.com
After Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, LVHN doctor explains best- and worst-case scenarios
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — NFL fans watched in horror Monday night when, during the first quarter of a game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, then received CPR and was rushed off on a stretcher suffering from cardiac arrest. Dr. Daniel Makowski, a cardiologist with Lehigh Valley...
Popculture
NFL Makes Decision on Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin Injury
The NFL just made a decision on the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game that was called off due to the scary injury of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The league announced on Thursday the game will not resume and has been canceled. The reason the NFL made the decision is the game didn't have an impact when it comes to clinching a playoff spot and it didn't want to push back the playoffs one week.
Comments / 0