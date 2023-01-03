ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Jan. 5

WINTER HARBOR — Winter Harbor Police Officer Ken Schuurman responded to a report of gunshots on Sargent Street Dec. 31. Police located the individuals that were firing and told them to stop. No further complaints about gunshots were reported. Police noted that those involved were shooting in a safe direction.
Two charged in tool theft investigation

ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
Ellsworth Police charge two in large tool theft

ELLSWORTH — Police have charged two local men with a large tool theft that occurred in early to mid-December, Capt. Shawn Willey announced. The thefts are alleged to have occurred at a worksite at the Mill Dam on Dec. 14 as well as at a Bangor Road residence, which was burglarized between Dec. 10 and 17, Willey said. “An estimated total value of $16,360 worth of tools and equipment were stolen during both incidents.”
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad

HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother

Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
37-Year-Old Man Faces Charges after Throwing Drugs on Roof in Brewer, Maine

A 37-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after throwing packaged drugs on the roof of an apartment building in Brewer and resisting arrest. The Brewer Police Department said Abraham Frederick was also wanted on several warrants. Sergeant Zachary Caron and Officer Michael McFadden were looking for him on December 30 for an outstanding warrant for Probation Revocation and another warrant for Operating Without a License.
Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues

Maine (WABI) - Work on the I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project in Brewer on Wilson Street into Eddington continues. A bridge is being installed Monday that will bring a detour for drivers. Maine DOT says roughly half of the project is complete. A planned detour on Clewleyville Road begins...
"Mainers on the Titanic" author to give Jan. 26 talk

SEARSPORT — On Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. on Zoom, the Penobscot Marine Museum kicks off its Fog & Ice Speaker Series with “Mainers on the Titanic” Stockton Springs author Mac Smith. The presentation will focus on Maine’s connection to the famous ship that struck an iceberg and went down.
Death notices

Daniel Edward Anderson, 66, of Eastbrook. Dec. 26 at his home. Jamie L. Patten Compton, 65, of Ellsworth. Dec. 28 at a local hospital. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. A spring interment will be at Nicolin Cemetery, Ellsworth.
Maine Coast welcomes New Year's baby

ELLSWORTH — Owen Lawrence, son of Sarah and Devin Bray of Deer Isle, was the first baby born at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in 2023. Owen was born at 8:06 a.m. on Jan. 3. Baby Bray weighed 9 pounds and 5 ounces upon arrival.
Two passengers taken off plane and face charges

BANGOR– A pair of passengers who disrupted a flight from Mexico to England have been charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew. An FBI affidavit says the men were among a group of three disruptive passengers who retrieved alcohol from a carry-on bag after being denied service on the Monday flight from Cancun to Manchester.
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks

(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
Old Bangor Hydro Building Now Apartments [PHOTOS]

The building at 33 State Street in downtown Bangor was Bangor Hydro’s main headquarters. Before that, it was a bank. The Great Bangor Fire was in 1911. Construction began at the corner of State and Exchange Streets in 1912. That was back when buildings had marble floors, solid wooden archways and railings, and other art deco from the era.
Auditions scheduled at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — The Grand is holding auditions for its April production of “The Sound of Music.”. Auditions are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m.
Opera House Arts serves up ‘Something to Do on a Monday’

STONINGTON — Opera House Arts has announced extended programming in its lobby throughout the winter, including $5 Movie Mondays with food and drinks, open mic nights on the first Thursday of the month, trivia nights on the second Thursday of each month and Read a Play Thursday on the third Thursday of the month.
