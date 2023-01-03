Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Jan. 5
WINTER HARBOR — Winter Harbor Police Officer Ken Schuurman responded to a report of gunshots on Sargent Street Dec. 31. Police located the individuals that were firing and told them to stop. No further complaints about gunshots were reported. Police noted that those involved were shooting in a safe direction.
foxbangor.com
Two charged in tool theft investigation
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police charge two in large tool theft
wabi.tv
Inmate dies at Penobscot County Jail, authorities say possible overdose
Potential overdose death at Penobscot County Jail under investigation
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
37-Year-Old Man Faces Charges after Throwing Drugs on Roof in Brewer, Maine
A 37-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after throwing packaged drugs on the roof of an apartment building in Brewer and resisting arrest. The Brewer Police Department said Abraham Frederick was also wanted on several warrants. Sergeant Zachary Caron and Officer Michael McFadden were looking for him on December 30 for an outstanding warrant for Probation Revocation and another warrant for Operating Without a License.
wabi.tv
Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues
Maine (WABI) - Work on the I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project in Brewer on Wilson Street into Eddington continues. A bridge is being installed Monday that will bring a detour for drivers. Maine DOT says roughly half of the project is complete. A planned detour on Clewleyville Road begins...
Ellsworth American
"Mainers on the Titanic" author to give Jan. 26 talk
SEARSPORT — On Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. on Zoom, the Penobscot Marine Museum kicks off its Fog & Ice Speaker Series with “Mainers on the Titanic” Stockton Springs author Mac Smith. The presentation will focus on Maine’s connection to the famous ship that struck an iceberg and went down.
Ellsworth American
Death notices
Daniel Edward Anderson, 66, of Eastbrook. Dec. 26 at his home. Jamie L. Patten Compton, 65, of Ellsworth. Dec. 28 at a local hospital. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. A spring interment will be at Nicolin Cemetery, Ellsworth.
Ellsworth American
Maine Coast welcomes New Year's baby
ELLSWORTH — Owen Lawrence, son of Sarah and Devin Bray of Deer Isle, was the first baby born at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in 2023. Owen was born at 8:06 a.m. on Jan. 3. Baby Bray weighed 9 pounds and 5 ounces upon arrival.
foxbangor.com
Two passengers taken off plane and face charges
BANGOR– A pair of passengers who disrupted a flight from Mexico to England have been charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew. An FBI affidavit says the men were among a group of three disruptive passengers who retrieved alcohol from a carry-on bag after being denied service on the Monday flight from Cancun to Manchester.
Bangor Business Owner, Wife and Mother, Eliza Butler Passed Away New Year’s Day
I, like many, first crossed paths with Eliza Butler at her Bangor candy shop, Specialty Sweets. In fact, I think the first time I ever met her, I had gone in to pick out a special treat for my son who had just started potty training. He chose some chocolates in the shape of footballs.
WGME
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
Old Bangor Hydro Building Now Apartments [PHOTOS]
The building at 33 State Street in downtown Bangor was Bangor Hydro’s main headquarters. Before that, it was a bank. The Great Bangor Fire was in 1911. Construction began at the corner of State and Exchange Streets in 1912. That was back when buildings had marble floors, solid wooden archways and railings, and other art deco from the era.
Ellsworth American
Auditions scheduled at The Grand
ELLSWORTH — The Grand is holding auditions for its April production of “The Sound of Music.”. Auditions are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m.
wabi.tv
Bangor physician stresses importance of quick action following cardiac arrest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of Tuesday evening, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game Monday night. TV5 spoke to a local doctor today to get more insight into what happened. Physician Andrew Ehrhard is...
Ellsworth American
Opera House Arts serves up ‘Something to Do on a Monday’
STONINGTON — Opera House Arts has announced extended programming in its lobby throughout the winter, including $5 Movie Mondays with food and drinks, open mic nights on the first Thursday of the month, trivia nights on the second Thursday of each month and Read a Play Thursday on the third Thursday of the month.
