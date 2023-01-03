Read full article on original website
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
KREM
WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
Pullman Regional Hospital Sponsoring Family Science Night at Palouse Discovery Science Center on January 19
PULLMAN - On the evening of Thursday, January 19, Pullman Regional Hospital's Center for Learning and Innovation will sponsor the January Family Science Night at the Palouse Discovery Science Center. The FREE event is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. Families with children of all ages are invited to partake...
Washington State University claims quinoa can make a better cookie
PULLMAN – The “super grain” quinoa has the potential to make a super cookie, according to research by Washington State University. In a study published in the Journal of Food Science, WSU researchers show that two types of quinoa — bred specifically to grow in Washington state — had great functionality as a potential high-fiber, high-protein additive flour for commercial cookies. This means when baked, the cookies had good “spreadability” and texture.
U of I beef specialist to hold beef education and research professorship
MOSCOW — University of Idaho Extension beef specialist John Hall has a prestigious new title and additional tools to serve his students and the state’s livestock industry thanks to a gift from the family of his former boss and mentor, the late Carl Hunt. Hall was recently named...
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killings
A student said, "It was just... totally stunning to hear that this guy who had been marking my papers was reportedly this horrific killer." Idaho's Moscow - The 28-year-old graduate student accused of killing four sleeping classmates at the University of Idaho is becoming well known.
Registration Open for Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation’s 16th Annual Gala
PULLMAN - Reservations for Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation’s 16th Annual Gala, presented by Avista, are currently being accepted. The hospital’s key fundraising event will be held at the SEL Event Center in Pullman on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The event begins at 5:30 pm with a social, wine...
KOMO News
Man charged for Idaho murders visited area near victims' home at least 12 times
The DNA of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in November was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Cellphone data also showed the man was in the area of the victims’ home multiple times in the months before the attacks, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.
fox29.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting to an Indiana deputy during a traffic stop on their cross-country trip to Pennsylvania in mid-December, new bodycam footage reveals, along with the suspect's voice. The encounter happened several hours before state police...
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
Chronicle
'There's Not Much Doubt': Families of Idaho Students React to Suspect's Initial Court Appearance and New Details Released
MOSCOW, Idaho — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. "I just got overcome with emotions," Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Gritman Medical Center Welcomes First Baby of 2023
MOSCOW - On Tuesday, January 3, Gritman Medical Center in Moscow welcomed their first baby of 2023, Julien. Julien, born to Kyanna and Krystian of Moscow, came into the world at 5:37 p.m. according to a release from the hospital. Julien, who was born about three weeks early, weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Ric Minudri.
pullmanradio.com
Plans Submitted For First Privately Owned RV Park In Pullman
A local developer wants to build the first privately owned RV park in the City of Pullman. Steve Mader has submitted plans to the city for the RV Park at the Ranch. The proposed park would be constructed on the North end of town South of Albion Road and West of North Grand Avenue/State Route 27. The plan calls for the RV park to be about 11 acres with 58 sites and a clubhouse. The RV park would also include power, internet, telephone, water and sewer and employ up to two part-time workers. The site is currently a farm field. Mader is hoping to begin construction in the spring.
Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says
Idaho officials have publicly released court documents in prosecutors' case against Bryan Kohberger, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho undergraduate students. The post Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says appeared first on Local News 8.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LEWISTON - On January 1, 2023 at 4:17 p.m., St. Joseph Regional Medical Center welcomed the hospital's first baby of 2023. According to a press release from the hospital, weighing 8 pounds and 8.5 ounces and measuring 21 inches, baby boy Connor was born to Michelle and Andrew Chandler and joins an excited big brother, Liam.
City of Lewiston Invites Residents to Learn More About Bryden Avenue Reconstruction
The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
KIMA TV
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest
Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
pullmanradio.com
Washington’s Restrictions On Law Enforcement Forces Pullman PD To Discontinue Another Vehicle Pursuit
Pullman Police were once again forced to end a vehicle pursuit because of Washington’s laws restricting law enforcement. A Pullman Officer tried to make a routine stop for a traffic violation downtown on Friday night around 10:00. The driver failed to pull over and the officer was forced to discontinue the pursuit as required by state law.
