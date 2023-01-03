Read full article on original website
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 6
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Jan. 5, Church Avenue, GPD. Officers responded to Church Avenue...
county17.com
Burglary suspect apprehended by Gillette police
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Local police officers executed a search warrant yesterday afternoon and arrested a woman suspected of being involved in two recent burglaries, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Friday. Reann Nordheim, 34, is charged with two counts of felony burglary after she was found with items...
newslj.com
Hightman case headed for trial that could move out of county
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of stealing from a bank account, charging credit cards and deleting a Gmail account of his missing fiancée is headed for a potential 10-day trial that may change locations away from Campbell County. Nathan J. Hightman, 39, appeared in the Campbell County...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Jan. 4, Skyline Drive, GPD. No injuries were reported and...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Sentenced for Drug Possession
A Gillette man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday for tw drug possession charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 11, 2021 Levi Reed was arrested at the Sheridan Visitor’s Center for being in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Reed was originally scheduled to be sentenced in District Court on October 21, 2021, but failed to show up for the hearing. Reed was arrested and taken into custody by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in October, 2022 and appeared for sentencing Thursday before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Jan. 4
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Jan. 3, Tyler Avenue, GPD. Officers took a report from...
county17.com
Man charged with threatening to kill woman, kidnapping
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A preliminary hearing for a man accused of holding a woman at knifepoint and threatening to kill her on New Year’s Day has been set for Jan. 12, Campbell County court records say. Aaron Coklas, 39, is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony kidnapping, and...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/5/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Jan. 5:. At 4:19 a.m. to Logger Road for an emergency medical response. At 10:12 a.m. to Buffalo Back Peak Road for an emergency medical response. At 2:54 p.m. to Autumn Court for an...
county17.com
Over half-a-dozen domestic violence reports filed over New Year’s
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Domestic violence reports kept local law enforcement busy over New Year’s with over half-a-dozen calls between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, according to the Gillette Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The first call came in during the early morning hours on...
county17.com
Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
capcity.news
Wyoming man dies in rollover crash on BLM land west of Buffalo
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man died in a single-vehicle rollover late last month on federal land in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south on Mosier Gulch Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a...
county17.com
Man dies following gunshot on New Year’s Eve, woman injured
GILLETTE, Wyo. – An investigation into the circumstances that resulted in two people being taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds on New Year’s Eve is ongoing, according to the Gillette Police Department. Gillette Police officers responded to Sierra Circle around 1 a.m. Dec. 31 to investigate a...
county17.com
Aligned Providers Wyoming now overseeing emergency, hospitalist programs at CCH
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The new year marked a milestone for Campbell County Health with emergency department and hospitalist services now under the management of Aligned Providers Wyoming, the hospital announced Thursday. Serving more than 13 hospitals across Wyoming and Nebraska, APW is an emergency, urgent care, and hospitalist medicine...
county17.com
Dawn Hodges joins Campbell County Health as Human Resources vice president
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Dawn Marie Hodges is joining Campbell County Health as vice president of Human Resources beginning Jan. 9, the hospital announced today. Hailing from Grand Junction, Colorado, Hodges has over 25 years of experience in human resources — most recently as administrative director of Human Resources at Grand River Hospital District in Rifle, Colorado. Staying out west was essential to both Hodges and her husband, but more important was finding a place with a strong sense of community.
county17.com
GARF to hold game-show style fundraiser Feb. 4
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, or GARF, will hold a game show-style fundraiser from 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 4 at CAM-PLEX, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette. It’s the nonprofit’s 27th annual Chuckles for Charity fundraiser to help victims of abuse. Proceeds will benefit GARF programming,...
county17.com
Campbell library board begins line-by-line discussion of collection development policy
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library System Board of Trustees’ meeting today on revisions to the Collection Development Policy included the elimination of references to the American Library Association, or ALA; a discussion of the First Amendment and the library board’s authority regarding library materials and obscenity; and an agreement that there’s plenty of more work ahead on Gillette’s edition of a national controversy over books.
county17.com
Applications available for Ward III council seat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette is accepting applications for the Ward III City Council vacancy. Applications are available on the city’s website and in the City Clerk’s office at City Hall. Applications must be received by the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Interviews will be held on Tuesday, Jan.17, 2023. The term of the vacancy appointment will expire on Jan. 7, 2025.
county17.com
Heritage Christian School to hold fundraiser Feb. 3 at CAM-PLEX
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Heritage Christian School in Gillette will hold its 27th annual fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Central Pavilion at CAM-PLEX, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette. Event coordinator Monica Rye, the school’s office administrator, said Heritage Christian School is independently funded. It’s not affiliated with or...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Buffalo’s Ospa plays Basque music at Gillette’s Rockpile Museum
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Buffalo-based band Ospa is on tour performing music of the Basque Country and immigrant communities of the American West. Kevin Carr, Daniel Steinberg, David Romtvedt, Caitlin Romtvedt and Margo Brown’s first stop was Gillette’s Rockpile Museum, where they played for about 50 people Jan. 5.
county17.com
Support local families during 11th Annual Red Wagon Event
Join us for the 11th Annual Red Wagon Event Masquerade Ball on Friday, February 24! Come and support a great cause that benefits local families. Help Visitation & Advocacy Center raise money to continue providing services for families in need in our community. Enjoy catered dinner by the Railyard along with live, silent, and dessert auctions as well as a 1 carat diamond giveaway sponsored by CR Diamonds and Gems. Close out the evening with live entertainment courtesy of the Lead Slingers & Joshua Hannatt.
